Why hasn’t the Green House and federal agencies been more responsible about ESG? They have done nothing about global standards, multiple sources of information, and Greenwashing. In fact, they were too busy developing administrative and executives rules (to punish the energy and electric sectors in the US) for crimes against humanity.

Whatever happened to idea of being a world leader?

The European Central Bank and IMF are calling on more consistent global standards for corporate climate reporting.

The warnings come after the London Stock Exchange Group said multiple standards at the same time risked splintering the supply of information to investors.

Scrutiny of ESG-labelled products for investors has grown in the past year over fears of greenwashing and a lack of standardization in the industry.

https://oilprice.com/The-Environment/Global-Warming/IMF-Calls-For-Global-Guidelines-On-Climate-Reporting.html