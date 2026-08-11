Support Stephen Heins’ Energy Humanism Mission

I’m Stephen Heins, also known as <strong>The Word Merchant</strong>, and I’m raising support for my ongoing work writing tributes to energy humanists and sharing global energy information that can help end energy poverty. Over the years, I have published nearly 9,000 pieces, including my own op-eds and almost 70 tributes honoring people who have dedicated their lives to common sense energy policies, electricity generation, and public education. This work matters deeply to me because I believe billions of people are still trapped in energy poverty and economic squalor, longing to join the modern world. For the last eight years, I have self-funded this mission while living off Social Security, doing my best as a one-man band to keep writing, researching, curating, and encouraging others in this field.<br /><br />Your support would help me continue and expand this work by giving me more stability and more time to focus on writing, research, and outreach. With organizational help and an operational budget, I can give tribute to hundreds of energy humanists and business leaders who are my friends, allies, and heroes, while continuing to share recent global energy information with fellow activists, organizations, and readers who care about practical, humane solutions. I recently turned 82, but I am still hyperactive, committed, and full of purpose. Dear gentle readers, energy allies, fellow policy wonks, friends, and practical environmentalists, I’m asking for your help. If my work has informed, encouraged, or inspired you, please consider supporting this fundraiser and joining me in this effort. Together, as an ever-expanding choir, we can help end energy poverty for the 4 billion people who deserve a better future.