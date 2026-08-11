The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
4h

I supported you. Please set your goal much higher than $150.00. Success will likely require around $150,000.00 USD.

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2 replies by Stephen Heins and others
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
5h

https://gofund.me/d7516f716

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