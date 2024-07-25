THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

As usual, JoNova has a great post up today about Australian electricity prices have risen with renewables which, of course, is inevitable given that renewables demand redundancy in the form of baseload power. She includes these nice charts to make the point that If “Australia gets any more free cheap energy it’ll go broke."

I decided to do a little test myself to see if her point held true for California, our own politically correct trend-setting state. I went to the Energy Information Administration’s handy-dandy electricity data browser and quickly obtained the volumes on non-hydro renewable energy generation and retail residential prices from 2001 through 2023. I then plotted the data on a single chart to get this:

Now, there are lots of reasons prices can go up. Moreover, California imports much of its power so it can brag about emissions it has adroitly pushed out of the state so it can get the credit and someone else can pay the price. And, correlation is not necessarily causation but notice how electricity prices for residential consumers went up dramatically 5-7 years following similar increases in the amount of non-hydro renewables generation.

That makes perfect sense, of course, because renewables forced onto a grid are just extra at first but as the grow they reduce the efficiency of baseload power plant operations and force some out of business. The need for baseload is still there, though, as backup, but now it’s more expensive, driving up the overall cost of electricity for California homeowners and renters.

So, there you are, Governor Gruesome. This is what you and your predecessors have done to your constituents and why you are driving them out of the state.

