Great Lakes Michigan Jobs Coalition calls contractor selection a ‘welcome step’ for the Great Lakes Line 5 Tunnel

By TV6 News Team

Published: Apr. 30, 2024 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Line 5 tunnel project made a step forward on Tuesday as Enbridge announced its selection of a tunnel project contractor.

The Great Lakes Tunnel energy infrastructure project was approved by the Michigan legislature and signed by the governor in 2018.

The Great Lakes Michigan Jobs Coalition said Line 5 delivers up to 23 million gallons per day of the fuel Michigan and surrounding states use to gas up their cars, power their equipment at work and create jobs. According to a study from the nonpartisan Consumer Energy Alliance, closing Line 5 would cost Michigan up to $2 billion more per year on fuel, kill 6,600 jobs, cost Michigan labor $464 million in income and drive out $3 billion in economic activity in Michigan alone.

“Building the Great Lakes Tunnel means connecting Michigan families with reliable, affordable energy, and union members with great jobs,” Geno Alessandrini Sr., business manager for the Michigan Laborer

s District Council, said. “This announcement is big news for the Tunnel project and it’s big news for Michigan Laborers.”

Michigan voices from labor, business and industry created the Great Lakes Michigan Jobs coalition to support the construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel. They said they work together, encouraging state and federal agencies currently reviewing permit applications, and all Michiganders, to embrace the Tunnel project and the lakes and jobs it protects.

“Michigan motorists depend on Line 5 and they’re counting on the Great Lakes Tunnel,” Mark Griffin, president of the Michigan Petroleum Association and Michigan Association of Convenience Stores, said. “Energy affordability matters. So does reliability. Every step we get closer to Tunnel construction is an important step towards delivering both.”

Broad majorities of Democrats, Republicans and Independents support the construction of the Tunnel, believe it’s the best solution for Line 5 and want regulators to move forward immediately with permitting for the project, according to survey results.

