7/30/2024

Energy Realism looked at our recent Energy Future Forum and what is really needed for our “green” dreams to come true.

Portia Roberts got us started last week:

“green” energy requires a whole lot of land. A future with denser, cleaner urban footprints that preserve natural habitats requires that we continue to decrease the natural resources and land we consume, particularly with our population predicted to peak anywhere from 20 to 60 years from now. In addition to affordable cars, air conditioners, and smart phones, virtually all Americans want clean air and abundant, biodiverse seas and wide-open spaces our 19th-century forebearers helped to realize. You can bet future generations will too. It’s in our nature. And our energy policies and choices should reflect that. Adding on to all that, so much infrastructure is required for “green” dreams. Jonathan Lesser looks at what is needed for our power sector in particular. As we seek to utilize increasing amounts of electricity to “fight climate change,” the upside for power demand is immense. Hence, to address the lack of needed electric infrastructure, instead policymakers plan to restrict access to the electricity they have decreed consumers must use. The idea is to “manage” electricity demand rather than build the infrastructure necessary to allow consumers access to the electricity they need when they need it. But let’s stay positive: Iddo Wernick gives us some hope. America needs a political vision for energy policies that consider the costs of energy for all members of society, rich and poor alike. Americans deserve reliable, affordable energy technologies that let them maintain their standard of living and reduce their impact on the environment.