Green Extremist Activists Attack Magna Carta Document in London

CLIMATE UGLINESS

2 hours ago

Charles Rotter

12 Comments

It seems Just Stop Oil has run out of purple-haired, tattooed young losers and has raided the old people’s home. ~Mumbles McGuirk

Two elderly green protesters entered an exhibit at the British Library and used a lump hammer and cold chisel in an attempt to smash the glass case of the Magna Carta. One of the four remaining copies of the 1215 Magna Carta was the subject of the latest attack against symbols of Western culture by Green extremists on Friday. The British Library, where two of those four copies are held, and where the Treasures Gallery where one of them is on display was closed after the incident today, confirmed the ancient vellum document laying out the roots of Western liberty was not damaged. https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2024/05/10/green-activists-attack-magna-carta-document/

Luckily they didn’t get to the document.

H/T Rob R, Mumbles McGuirk