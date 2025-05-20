IRINA SLAV

In late April, the London Metals Exchange announced it was “exploring” the introduction of a so-called green premium to the price of four basic metals if they are mined sustainably, in a bid to “unlock the value attached to sustainability and have the potential to drive the development of the market for more sustainable metals,” per its chief executive.

The metals in question include nickel, copper, zinc, and aluminium, and the approach “explored” involved putting a carbon footprint tag on the metals and combining it with something the LME called “third-party sustainability assurance”.

There was, the LME claimed, growing interest in sustainable metals, suggesting buyers were willing to pay extra for copper, zinc, aluminium, and nickel that were mined with lower emissions than usual. Apparently, there is a broader belief that metal consumers are also willing to pay a premium for metals that were processed more “greenly” than before. Metal consumers, in other words, are really on board with the whole sustainability rush and can’t wait to splurge on greener metals because it’s good for business. Only, of course, it isn’t. So someone should force it on said business.

The idea of adding a premium to metals that were mined in a way that involves lower carbon dioxide emissions is not new. It originated within the mining industry, from companies that became early adopters of the transition thinking, believing it was only a matter of time before demand for sustainably sourced metals became the norm. Then they got disappointed. And then they demanded rewards for spending all that money on that early adoption.

Here’s the heartbreaking sentiment, as expressed by Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm last year: “The capital markets are not rewarding low-carbon operations. If the world really wants to decarbonise the world, it will have to put some kind of value on it, otherwise the capital system will not work towards carbon pricing, whether that's driven by consumers with a tax incentive, or whatever is [the solution].”

The world, as we know, doesn’t really want to decarbonise itself, so it will have to be pushed into that direction, by means of persuasion, mostly. Because, as one Exploration Insights analyst put it, “Green nickel does not exist as a premium, no one will pay you for it.” So, why is the LME claiming there is growing interest in green metals, one is bound to wonder if one is inquisitive enough.

Well, that’s because there are prominent people who say there is growing interest. And when prominent people say there is growing interest in green metals, their words are taken at face value by virtue of their prominence. In case anyone was wondering which other brilliant transition idea was going to end in tears and lost money. This one’s already falling apart before it even took off properly. Not that anyone at the top is noticing.

The LME is certainly a prominent, reputable business. If the LME says there is demand for green metals, then there must be. The fact that, per the FT, “Just over 400 metric tonnes of “low carbon nickel” has been traded on Metalshub since March 2024 — in an overall nickel market of millions of tonnes,” is irrelevant and, as such, ignored. And it is not the only fact that is being ignored.

Take Andrew Forrest, one of the most prominent transition converts, who has bet his company on green metals — and hydrogen. Last November, Forrest said that “We’ve had an excellent run with iron ore. It’s really rolling. Green iron is our next big chapter, going green across the world. Much bigger opportunities again.” According to Fortescue’s chairman, going green in all endeavours was the way to ensure Fortescue remains “the highest shareholder return company in Australian stock exchange history.”

Incidentally, Fortescue had to cut jobs last year, and delay its massive green hydrogen ambitions because they were proving unrealistic. Also incidentally, in its latest half-year report, the company revealed a 53% drop in profits along with an update that it was going to reconsider, per Reuters, “the timeframes for some of its green energy projects given policy uncertainty from the Trump administration.”

It is with significant annoyance that I must admit Trump has become a really convenient excuse for transitionally enthusiastic businesspeople to revise their plans upon these plans’ collision with how the world— and markets — really work. Some, however, didn’t get the chance to blame Trump. They had to fold on their green metals plans before he came into office.

Here’s a summary of the latest in Europe, courtesy of GMK Center, which is a Ukraine-based consultancy I found refreshingly sober in its reporting. The report details European steel manufacturers’ attempts to decarbonise before they invariably balked at the cost of these attempts. And they’re calling it “unexpected”. As if no one knew how expensive it was to produce green hydrogen and then use it to produce steel without emissions.

As if it was not clear from the start this particular decarbonisation was unsustainable because no one in their right mind would pay for steel produced with hydrogen that cost over 9 euro per kilo to produce — when you need 2.5 million tonnes per year, in the case of one ThyssenKrupp plant in Germany, noted in the GMK Center report. The price tag, in case you can’t be bothered to do the sums in your head, is 22.5 billion euro. Per year. Per one steelworks. But hey, that 9 euro/kg is down from over 14 euro/kg, so that’s clearly progress being made.

This message, taken from real life, should be simple enough to decipher, even for a politician, but it seems Australia’s new-old government is not made up of the kind of politicians who could decipher said message. No, the new-old Australian government is preparing to start throwing money at green metals in hopes this will make them work.

Earlier this year, the Albanese government announced a Green Aluminium Production Credit, worth a total A$2 billion, to be distributed starting in 2028 to local aluminium smelters to help them green up by switching to “renewable electricity”. It then followed with another A$750 million thrown at iron and steel, besides aluminium, because this government is really serious about its transition.

Alas, challenges loom large, because — you’d never guess — decarbonising aluminium smelting requires either an entire transformation of the smelting process or a switch in the source of energy that fuels the current process, from hydrocarbons to electricity — made from wind and solar, of course. Neither option is cheap, to put it mildly.

There’s a handy cautionary tale about this from the UK, as delivered to us by the FT just this week: “Output in the UK’s energy-intensive industries has fallen by a third since 2021 to reach a 35-year low, reflecting their exposure to the highest electricity prices of any rich economy.” And why are UK electricity prices the highest of any rich economy? Because of gas. I kid you not.

“Gas-fired power stations generated less than a third of the UK’s electricity on average across last year, but they typically set the price of electricity most of the time due to the UK’s marginal pricing system.” Never mind that gas prices have fallen significantly. Never mind that the less gas the UK uses, the more expensive its electricity becomes. It’s gas’s fault.

The plain truth that those throwing billions at the greenification of metals mining and processing refuse to acknowledge was stated recently — and bluntly — by an Australian mining heavyweight. Andrew Michelmore, chairman of Century Aluminium, said earlier this month that “There won’t be a green premium”, elaborating, so that even the most challenged brain can understand, that “You have to be able to produce it and sell it at a lower cost than is currently available, or no more than is currently available.”

For the benefit of those most severely challenged, he followed up with “That is the psyche of the market. Yes, they want improvements, but they want it to be less costly.” And yet the LME is thinking of setting up a “pricing administrator” to set the higher price for those special green metals it hopes to start trading in the millions of tonnes before too long. That administrator will enforce the requirements that miners would need to comply with in order to get the badge of green honour and enjoy premium prices for their metals. And when that all new metals market flops, everyone will just blame Trump and natural gas prices

