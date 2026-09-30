Greenpeace Africa: The Green Knights-Errant Stop Economic Development in Kenya

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

The green knights-errant have arrived in Lamu again, banners unfurled, talking as if East Africa were a nature reserve rather than a continent of people who still need fuel, jobs, health care, and economic development.

Greenpeace Africa has formally demanded that Kenya halt approvals for Aliko Dangote’s planned 700,000-barrel-a-day refinery on the Lamu coast.

Campaigner Sherelee Odayar says the project threatens mangroves, coral reefs, and seagrass beds, risks spills and dirty air, and will “lock Kenya into a risky fossil fuel future.” It is the same old environmental story, but in this case a political act of inhumanity.

Power Shift Africa’s Mohamed Adow went further. He called the decision “an extraordinary act of environmental recklessness and economic short-sightedness” and warned of a stranded asset in a world supposedly racing toward electric transport.

That is the disturbing sermon. Here is the country.

Kenya’s grid is already among the cleanest on the continent for electricity generation. Adow himself has noted that it runs roughly 90 percent renewable—and that about a quarter of Kenyans still have no electricity at all. Lamu County has lived with blackouts so routine that the county government turned to solar pumps and streetlights to keep water flowing and shops from losing fish.

That is not a green triumph. That is scarcity with a better press agent.

A $16 billion modern refinery, with Kenya, Ethiopia, and Rwanda offered equity slices and a claimed 60,000 jobs, is not a cartoon oil well dropped on a postcard beach. It is an attempt to give East Africa what West Africa is finally getting at Dangote’s Lagos plant: the ability to refine African crude for African markets instead of shipping raw barrels out and buying expensive products back.

Kenya’s old Changamwe refinery died in 2013. The region has been an energy importer ever since. Crude from Uganda, South Sudan, and farther afield still needs a home that is not a distant European or Asian dock.

The NGO line treats that as a moral failing. “Temporary jobs,” they say. “Undermine fishing and tourism.” “Could have been spent on solar, wind, geothermal, and storage.” As if a coastal county that still struggles to keep the lights on can live on tourism brochures and imported gasoline.

As if 800,000 young Kenyans entering the labor market each year will be absorbed by another round of donor-funded workshops on a “just transition.”

None of this requires pretending Lamu is empty land. It is not. Lamu Old Town is a UNESCO site. The archipelago’s fisheries and mangroves matter. Land claims matter. In late September 2026, 133 Chandavai residents took their case to the Malindi Environment and Land Court. They say LR 13061 is ancestral ground—homes, farms, mosques, shrines, graves—and that LAPSSET agents flattened crops in August 2024 without notice or a resettlement plan.

They also say a mandatory environmental impact assessment has not been done. Justice Jane Onyango ordered the status quo on the disputed parcel until an October 14 hearing. She did not cancel the groundbreaking. Dangote said the ceremony could proceed; site work might not. That is a Kenyan court doing Kenyan work. It is not a Greenpeace lawfare veto.

There is a difference between a community insisting on compensation and consultation, and a transnational campaign treating any large African hydrocarbon project as illegitimate on sight. The first is citizenship. The second is a Western reflex exported with grant money. The cost of the second is paid in Kenyan kitchens: wood, charcoal, and dung.

The “stranded asset” scare is the dead giveaway. The same environmental networks that spent a decade telling Africa not to build gas, not to build pipelines, not to build refineries now warn of a stranded asset after a decade spent telling Africa not to build the asset at all.

Ships, trucks, aircraft, fertilizer, plastics, and backup power do not vanish because a briefing paper in Nairobi or Amsterdam says 2050. Europe kept refining for itself. China kept expanding coal while lecturing others about renewables. Africa is asked to skip the industrial step and leap straight into intermittent virtue.

Energy humanism starts with a simpler test. Does the project reduce energy poverty, raise wages, improve economic development, and give African governments more control over their own fuel supply—or does it simply satisfy a distant green narrative?

A well-run refinery with modern pollution controls, a real ESIA, paid-for land, capital formation, and a share of the value that stays in East Africa passes that test. A campaign that would rather Kenya remain a refined-product customer in energy poverty does not.

The knights-errant always arrive with the same kit: fragile ecosystem, lock-in, stranded asset, “meaningful public participation” defined as delay until the capital walks. They rarely linger for the part where a fisherman’s son wants a welding job, a clinic needs diesel when the solar array is down, a wife wants clean cooking instead of smoke, or a trucker pays less because the region finally makes its own fuel.

Lamu’s coast should be protected by Kenyan law, Kenyan courts, the Kenyan business community, and Kenyan voters—not by an environmental template written for a different continent.

If the ESIA is incomplete, finish it in public. If families were moved, pay them and help resettle them. If the plant can be sited and designed to spare the worst of the reef and mangrove belt, do that. What should not happen is another African industrial project talked to death by green organizations that will never have to live with the consequences of scarcity.

Africa is not a child. It is not a carbon offset for Europe or North America. It is not a stage for imported energy chivalry. Dangote bets that East Africa can refine, employ, and sell like a grown region. The outrage is not that mangroves exist. The outrage is that some of the loudest voices still prefer Africa poor, picturesque, and dependent—so long as the press release sounds green and clean.

This Energy Humanist Thinks

• Consultation and compensation are duties. A foreign veto over African industry is not.

• A 90 percent renewable grid with millions still in the dark is not energy justice.

• Importing gasoline while blocking a refinery is colonial economics with better stationery.

• Kenyan courts can settle ancestral claims. Campaign calendars from abroad cannot.

• Best of the Above still applies in Lamu: protect the coast, pay the families, build the plant, and keep the lights on.