Greenpeace Liable for Hundreds of Millions in Damages

It was just reported today by the Associated Press (AP) that Greenpeace was found liable in a lawsuit brought against them and will be required to pay millions in damages.

The AP report states:

"A North Dakota jury on Wednesday found Greenpeace liable for defamation and other claims brought by a Dallas-based pipeline company in connection with protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The nine-person jury awarded Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Dakota Access hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

The lawsuit had accused Netherlands-based Greenpeace International, Greenpeace USA and funding arm Greenpeace Fund Inc. of defamation, trespass, nuisance, civil conspiracy and other acts.

The case reaches back to protests in 2016 and 2017 against the Dakota Access oil pipeline and its Missouri River crossing upstream of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s reservation. For years the tribe has opposed the line as a risk to its water supply. The multistate pipeline has been transporting oil since mid-2017.

Plaintiffs' attorney Trey Cox has said Greenpeace carried out a scheme to stop the pipeline’s construction. During opening statements, he alleged Greenpeace paid outsiders to come into the area and protest, sent blockade supplies, organized or led protester trainings, and made untrue statements about the project to stop it."

Read the entire article here.