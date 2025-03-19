Greenpeace ordered to pay Dakota Access Pipeline operator hundreds of millions in defamation suit

A North Dakota jury awarded damages to the oil company that operates the Dakota Access pipeline in a case that environmentalists warn could chill free speech.

Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Sept. 3, 2016, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

By Anna Phillips

Greenpeace must pay the oil company that operates the Dakota Access Pipeline hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for defaming them, a North Dakota jury decided Wednesday — a massive financial blow to the group that environmentalists say could chill future climate advocacy.

The case centered on Greenpeace’s involvement in the protests over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which became a cultural flash point in the United States, drawing thousands of protesters to Cannon Ball, North Dakota, in 2016 and 2017. Dallas-based Energy Transfer, which runs the nearly 1,200-mile pipeline that carries oil from the Bakken fields in western North Dakota to Illinois, accused Greenpeace of inciting the protests and encouraging violence to damage the company’s reputation.

Greenpeace, whose spokesperson confirmed the verdict, has said it played little role in the demonstrations. Major environmental groups have described the lawsuit as an intimidation tactic, intended to stifle free speech and their attempts to stop new oil and gas drilling.

Energy Transfer has said its lawsuit is about Greenpeace not following the law — not an attack on freedom of expression. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Greenpeace has said the lawsuit represents the biggest threat in its history and that a verdict in favor of Energy Transfer would likely mean the end of its 50-year-old affiliate in the United States, Greenpeace USA. In 2023, the most recent year for which the group's tax records were available, it had roughly $40 million in revenue and 191 employees.

The case before the jury in North Dakota hinged on nine statements Greenpeace made that accused Energy Transfer of using aggressive tactics against protesters and desecrating burial grounds. The company has said these statements were not only false, but also were part of a “vast, malicious publicity campaign” against the company that damaged its relationship with the banks funding the pipeline.

Lawyers for the pipeline company also alleged that Greenpeace paid professional protesters, organized trainings for demonstrators and sent them lockboxes so they could attach themselves to construction equipment. They initially sought $300 million in damages stemming from lost financing, public relations costs, and the five-month delay in the pipeline’s construction.

Greenpeace denied the company’s allegations, saying it played only a minor role in protests that were led by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which lives near it.

Members of the Standing Rock tribe said they saw the pipeline as a threat to sacred lands and their water supply. They feared that if the pipeline leaked or ruptured near where it crosses under the Missouri River, it would pollute the reservation’s drinking water. At the time of the protests, Energy Transfer said the pipeline was safe and that its construction would bring millions of dollars into the local economy. By June 2017, the company had begun pumping crude oil through the pipeline.

Like many environmental groups at the time, Greenpeace supported the tribe and the protests against the pipeline.

Greenpeace’s lawyers said that the group had helped buy supplies to winterize the protest camp and paid the travel costs for a group of Indigenous trainers who went to Standing Rock to teach principles of nonviolent action. Greenpeace rejected Energy Transfer’s characterization of it as “master manipulators” who used to protests to advance their own agenda and said the statements it was being sued over were not unique to the organization. Some were written or echoed by other advocacy groups, according to Greenpeace’s lawyers.

Energy Transfer first sued Greenpeace in federal court in 2017; after a judge dismissed the case for lack of evidence, the company filed the defamation suit in state court in 2019.

Before the trial began, Greenpeace had repeatedly asked for it to be moved out of Morton County, North Dakota, arguing that it could not get a fair hearing from a jury there. In a petition filed in North Dakota’s Supreme Court, the group’s lawyers said the pipeline protests had disrupted daily life in the rural area so completely that many prospective jurors had been personally affected. Others were either employed by the oil industry, or said they supported it, according to Greenpeace’s petition.

Greenpeace’s requests were denied. In the end, nine jurors and two alternates heard the case in a small courthouse in the town of Mandan, which sits across the Missouri River from the state capital, Bismarck.

Throughout the trial, an outside group of trial monitors made up of environmental lawyers and activists criticized the proceedings as biased against Greenpeace.

Scott Wilson Badenoch Jr., a visiting attorney at the Environmental Law Institute, a nonprofit that has filed lawsuits against energy and fossil fuel companies traveled to Mandan to watch the proceedings. He said that during voir dire, when lawyers directly question potential jurors, seven of the 11 jurors chosen either worked in the fossil fuel industry or had family members who did.

Environmental and free speech advocates in the United States and internationally have paid close attention to the case. Environmental activists say that they are being increasingly targeted by what’s known as a strategic lawsuit against public participation, or SLAPP. Critics of these cases have traditionally defined them as meritless defamation lawsuits brought by major companies to silence critics and force them into years of expensive litigation. More than 30 states have laws that discourage these lawsuits; North Dakota is not one.

