Greenwishing Is Government at Its Worst: Big Promises, No Delivery

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In today’s climate debate, we hear a lot about new technology and the future—ambitious targets, bold visions, and “Net zero by 2050.” But too often, these are just headlines—not strategies. Welcome to the age of greenwishing, when governments make grand climate promises with little hope—or ability—to follow through.

Greenwishing isn’t just naïve. It’s expensive, misleading, and a dangerous distraction from real, workable energy policy.

When Government Green Dreams Replace Economic Reality

Governments worldwide have become addicted to climate targets that sound good but lack teeth. India promises to peak emissions “before 2030” but still relies on coal for half its energy. The U.S., under shifting leadership, flips between climate ambition and fossil fuel expansion. Even Europe, hailed as a climate leader, still calls natural gas green and hasn’t met any renewable energy targets.

These inconsistencies aren’t just about climate. They affect energy markets, investment certainty, and national competitiveness. Businesses and consumers pay the price when politicians chase applause instead of delivering results—with regulatory whiplash, misaligned incentives, and wasted capital.

Greenwishing Isn’t Free

Greenwishing also comes at a serious economic cost. For example, a 2025 report from Deloitte forecasts that climate inaction could shave $14.5 trillion off the U.S. economy by 2070, without any substantive proof. That’s not because we aren’t regulating enough—but because we’re regulating heavy-handedly and unquestioningly, pushing goals without the evidence of concepts, about needed innovation, necessary investments, or the future of infrastructure to back them up.

Just look at California. Ambitious EV mandates are straining its grid, while blackouts and electricity prices soar. Meanwhile, states that invest in balanced, diversified energy portfolios—natural gas, nuclear, renewables—are more likely to see reliable growth with fewer disruptions.

The Market Knows Better

When given the freedom to operate, the private sector has repeatedly proven that it can always outpace government in energy innovation. U.S. emissions dropped more from fracking and natural gas expansion than any federal policy. Modern infrastructure, nuclear platforms, and energy efficiencies are being driven not by bureaucrats, but by entrepreneurs.

The path forward isn’t more global summits or unenforceable treaties. It’s a practical energy policy rooted in proven innovation, not ideology. That means:

• Realistic Goals: No more setting 2050 targets without 2030 plans and reappraisal of those plans. It shouldn't be on the agenda if it can’t be explained in cost/benefit analysis and budget terms.

• Market-Led Innovation: Governments should reward outcomes, not pick technologies. Let competition—not central planning—determine the cleanest, most cost-effective solutions.

• Energy Security First: Reliable, affordable energy is non-negotiable. Any policy that risks supply or spikes costs will lose public support—and deservedly so.

Conclusion: Far Less Dreaming, Much More Doing

Greenwishing is a classic symptom of government overreach—of leaders who’d rather promise the moon than fix the roof. Climate change and the economic damage from pretending we can regulate our way to a better future are real.

If we want solutions that work, we need to stop greenwishing and start energy humanistic building: energy policies that empower markets, respect voters, serve business and consumers alike, while providing results—not just green rhetoric.