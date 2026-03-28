Greenwishing: The New Frontier of Environmental Hopium and Its Human Cost

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

In the crowded lexicon of environmental discourse, two terms have long dominated: “green,” denoting authentic, science-backed efforts to reduce ecological harm, and “greenwashing,” the cynical marketing ploy where companies or governments drape themselves in eco-friendly rhetoric while their actions tell a different story.

Recent examples abound—from H&M’s vague “Conscious Collection” claims to Volkswagen’s diesel scandal and fast-fashion giants whose 60 percent of sustainability assertions remain unsubstantiated. Yet a third, more insidious category has emerged that deserves its own name: Greenwishing.

Greenwishing is not outright deception; it is sincere, often passionate, wishful thinking. It is the collective hope that a green idea, policy, or project will work out—that renewables will scale seamlessly, that Net Zero targets will materialize on schedule, that intermittent power sources will somehow deliver abundance without trade-offs. It is the heartfelt desire that good intentions alone can override physics, economics, and human realities. And it is quietly reshaping global energy policy in ways that risk delaying genuine progress.

Greenwishing manifests most clearly in the grand narratives around climate alarmism and Net Zero. Climate alarmism frames every weather event as apocalyptic proof that humanity must slash emissions at any cost. At the same time, Net Zero becomes the ultimate wish: a world where carbon is balanced to zero through offsets, unproven technologies, and massive behavioral shifts. Critics rightly call this anti-humanism on a global scale.

It elevates an abstract atmospheric metric above the lived experience of billions—prioritizing theoretical temperature curves over the immediate needs of people still trapped in energy poverty. Net Zero timelines are announced with fanfare, yet they often rest on assumptions of perfect technological breakthroughs, infinite subsidies, and zero political friction. When those assumptions falter, the wish persists: surely next year’s innovation will save us.

Nowhere is Greenwishing more evident than in the renewables sector. Solar farms and wind turbines are hailed as the future, and in ideal conditions, they produce clean electrons. Yet the renewables community rarely plays well with others. Their climate-change arrogance dismisses nuclear, natural gas, or even improved coal as “dirty” holdovers, refusing pragmatic integration.

The result? Projects that limp along on subsidies, never achieving the profitability of conventional sources. Ivanpah, the billion-dollar concentrated solar plant in California, promised revolutionary output but underperformed dramatically, relied on natural gas backups, and is now slated for closure—another “boondoggle” that harmed the very environment it sought to save.

Morocco’s Noor Ouarzazate complex, once the largest renewable project in history, faces mounting maintenance costs and operational liabilities after billions in investment. Abengoa’s solar thermal empire collapsed under debt when subsidies dried up, and performance fell short of optimistic forecasts.

These are not isolated failures; they are textbook Greenwishing—hoping that scale, hype, and public money will make intermittency, land use, and grid strain disappear. I will not cheer renewables until they stand on their own: unsubsidized, profitable, and capable of competing without special pleading.

This is where energy humanism offers a corrective. Energy humanism insists that energy policy must serve human flourishing first. It rejects treating developing nations like children who must be lectured into “green” austerity. Africa, home to hundreds of millions without reliable electricity, deserves honest partnership in economic development and communications infrastructure. Energy poverty is not an abstract statistic; it is a daily reality that falls hardest on women.

In sub-Saharan Africa, women and girls spend hundreds of hours each year collecting firewood, exposing themselves to indoor air pollution that claims millions of lives annually—primarily through respiratory disease. Without electricity, they shoulder extra labor for cooking, lighting, and water pumping, sacrificing education, income, and health.

Greenwishing policies that block affordable baseload power in the name of climate purity perpetuate this cycle. We must stop paternalistic virtue-signaling and instead deploy every viable tool—fossil fuels for transition, hydro where geography allows, and yes, nuclear where it fits.

Nuclear energy, particularly small modular reactors (SMRs), is one antidote to much Greenwishing. SMRs offer factory-built, scalable, always-on power with minimal land footprint and zero operational emissions. They are tailor-made for the AI revolution: data centers hungry for 24/7 carbon-free electricity that wind and solar cannot guarantee. Tech giants from Microsoft to Amazon are already exploring SMR pairings for campuses, bypassing grid queues and delivering the reliability AI demands.

SMRs belong with “Best of the Above”—the pragmatic philosophy that chooses the best energy source for each context rather than forcing ideological purity. Coal where it makes sense for development, gas for flexibility, renewables where they are economic, and nuclear for dense, dispatchable baseload. This approach could end energy poverty not by wishful decree but by engineering reality.

Underlying all of this are the principles of energy sanity: abundant energy to power growth, reliability so hospitals and factories never go dark, adequate infrastructure to move electrons where needed, economic development that lifts entire societies, human health protected from both pollution and energy scarcity, and capital formation through profits and prudent debt management.

These are not slogans; they are measurable guardrails. Yet the energy sanity community—engineers, economists, nuclear advocates, and development experts—remains fragmented. Meanwhile, the climate-industrial complex spends billions annually on PR, communications, policy influence, and lobbying.

If we are serious about countering Greenwishing, the sanity side must organize. Shared research, coordinated messaging, joint advocacy for subsidy reform, and relentless focus on Africa’s women and the Global South’s aspirations could shift the narrative from hope-based theater to results-based humanism.

Greenwishing is seductive because it feels virtuous. It lets policymakers, activists, and investors sleep at night, believing their timelines and targets will magically converge. But wishes are not plans. They do not build transmission lines, train technicians, or keep the lights on when the sun sets, and the wind stops.

True sustainability—human-centered and planet-respecting—demands we move beyond wishing. It requires confronting uncomfortable truths: intermittency is physics, not politics; subsidies distort markets; and energy poverty kills more people today than climate change will tomorrow.

Energy humanism and the “Best of the Above” framework chart a better path. By embracing nuclear’s renaissance, integrating all reliable sources, and refusing to infantilize developing continents, we can deliver the abundant, clean, and equitable energy future that Greenwishing only dreams about.

The energy sanity committee must coalesce now—not to deny environmental challenges, but to solve them without sacrificing humanity. Only then will our energy ambitions graduate from wishful thinking to action.