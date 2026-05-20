The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
17h

Postscript: Iceland and the Azores are both literally built on top of volcanoes. If they can't get enough geothermal energy to run industry, transport and domestic use, other sites just aren't going to hack it.

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Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
17h

SMRs look great on paper, until the consumer's electricity bill arrives, on paper. I believe that the latest iterations cost only ten times as much per MWh, which holds out some hope for the future.

I was briefly interested in getting a yacht to cruise the Caribbean, until I discovered the parallels with renewable energy. If you have to ask how much it costs, you can't afford it.

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