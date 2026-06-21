Habit of Mind
by Steve Heins
Habit of Mind
1
Hoping on my E Trike
I motor out
whispering to myself
dummy… knucklehead
2
A habit of mind can be errant
like I am sequestered in my womb
unable to break my surly bonds
friendly confines to the world
3
Errands are impossible
until I remember freedom
patiencely in waiting
Spanking myself
4
Then astride my new found mobility
I scatter
Riding a bike your senses are constantly giving you new information. Riding a bicycle is the fun of how the mind learns reality. It’s when your mind makes up reality without the information from your senses, everything goes south.