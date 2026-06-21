The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
3h

Riding a bike your senses are constantly giving you new information. Riding a bicycle is the fun of how the mind learns reality. It’s when your mind makes up reality without the information from your senses, everything goes south.

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