Habit of Mind

1

Hoping on my E Trike

I motor out

whispering to myself

dummy… knucklehead

2

A habit of mind can be errant

like I am sequestered in my womb

unable to break my surly bonds

friendly confines to the world

3

Errands are impossible

until I remember freedom

patiencely in waiting

Spanking myself

4

Then astride my new found mobility

I scatter