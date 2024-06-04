Half Of German Electric Car Buyers Regret Their Purchase Or Lease

by Pierre Gosselin

Electric Vehicles, Green Energy, News

Many Germans regret their purchase or lease of an e-car and Germans overall are increasingly unwilling to consider them. [emphasis, links added]

Citing an article published in the online Merkur.de, Blackout News reports: “Half of German e-car owners regret their purchase or lease”.

Apparently, German e-car owners are disappointed due especially to “rising electricity prices.”

We recently reported that the German e-car industry was “a crisis headed for a catastrophe” and that sales were plummeting.

Q1 2024, EV sales declined some 14.1% compared to Q1 of 2023.

e-Car Targets Now A Fantasy

Meanwhile, sales of conventional engine cars have risen strongly over the same period. According to Blackout News, the share of electric cars soldfrom the entire automobile mix was just 12.2 percent, and new e-car registrations in the current year are “down significantly”.

Customers overall remain wary of e-cars with no sales boost in sight. This means Germany will fall far short of its electric car targets.

According to Renate Köcher from the Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research: “In the long-term trend, e-mobility has always been in the minority, but now we have reached a new low.”

