Hands Off NOAA? No, Let's Just CCAN NOAA Altogether. No One Needs A Taxpayer-Funded Offshore Wind Promoter

FEB 28, 2025

Guest Post from Robert Bradley at Master Resource.

Want to know why the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) needs a massive downsizing? Because it is a political organization masquerading as a weather forecast center. And the climate lobby does not like it.

Monday between 10:00 am and noon Eastern, the Chesapeake Climate Action Network (CCAN) / Action Fund is hosting a “Hands off NOAA!” rally at NOAA’s headquarters in Silver Springs, MD. Here is CCAN’s announcement:

The Trump Administration and Elon Musk continue to recklessly demonize dedicated federal workers who provide critical services everyday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who provide critical services from the National Weather Service to seafood safety is not immune from DOGE’s intimidation tactics to fulfill the promise of Project 2025 to eliminate NOAA. But we are NOT going to sit back and watch. On Monday, March 3rd at 10am Congressional leaders and advocates will gather at NOAA HQ in Silver Spring, MD (right at the Silver Spring Metro stop) to tell Trump and Musk to keep their hands off of NOAA.

The call-to-action continued:

Firing hundreds of NOAA workers would have severe impacts on day-to-day life for Americans. We depend on NOAA workers everyday to warn us of weather events, protect our commercial fisheries, support first-responders when disasters happen, and much more. We have already seen the damage Trump and Musk have done to other critical agencies. We have seen how families and communities have paid a heavy price for so-called “efficiency.” NOAA must be defended!

On the contrary, NOAA workers with their nice severance package can find employment in the private sector, even if it means a career change. Foundations can take over functions considered vital to human wellbeing to reemploy the displaced. But climate lobbying is over on the taxpayer’s dime.

Sarah Guy, Executive Director of Ocean Defense Initiative, stated on social media.

💙💙💙 is with NOAA employees who lost their jobs today as DOGE sows chaos across federal agencies. But as Chesapeake Climate Action Network says here, “we are NOT going to sit back and watch.”

I commented:

The private sector can pick up the NOAA ex’s who add value to weather forecasting services, and foundations can underwrite research. Others should alter career paths into teaching or who-knows-what.



Political jobs are risky, and the US is broke! www.usdebtclock.org

and:

That a climate group is leading the protest is exactly why NOAA is being downsized! In another post regarding NOAA, I noted that this agencies weather forecast for Texas in the winter of 2020/21 was so wrong that it contributed to the Great Texas Blackout from Storm Uri.

Other voices of despair were heard with the announcement. Jane Lubchenco, Deputy Director for Climate and Environment in Biden’s White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, stated:

The mass firings today at NOAA: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administrationare a national disaster and a colossal waste of money. Destroying NOAA’s ability to provide life-saving information, keep our ocean healthy, and strengthen the economy makes no sense—no sense at all. NOAA is a lean agency, with highly skilled, impressively dedicated people –I know because I have worked with them for years. We need them; all of them.

Lean agency? Need every last one of them? That’s one bureaucrat protecting another, part of the Climate Deep State in this instance. Check out this function of NOAA that screams: budget cut for ecological improvement.

Editor’s Note: The Chesapeake Climate Action Network protesting job cuts at NOAA is largely funded by elitist special interests, which tells us precisely why NOAA should just disappear. Let’s can NOAA altogether. CCAN it, in fact!