THOMAS J SHEPSTONE, Hat Tip: JoNova

JUN 11

Europe has served as the leading edge of green political correctness for decades. Why? Well, the answer is that the continent has generally enjoyed prosperity ever since World War II when we lifted it up economically and took over much of its defense. Europeans were then free to give themselves all sorts of ultimately unaffordable benefits, among them being the freedom to virtue signal on climate and other trendy environmental issues.

There is always a cost to such foolishness, though, and it is reflected in the following from an article in Tichys Einblick, a German media outlet, regarding the recent European elections (translated from German with emphasis added):

Voting right is not a trend, but rather a matter of self-defense. The Greens are the main losers, who have become the epitome of philistinism. They get the mockery of the internet for free. For a long time, there was a red flag for conservatives that was also a favorite project of the left: voting from the age of 16. True to the old belief that young people must be left-wing and progressive, the Greens in particular repeatedly pushed this issue to gain additional votes. The last federal election was already a sword of Damocles, showing that just as many young voters voted for the FDP as the Greens. Both parties have lost their magic. Now things are getting even worse for the Greens. The new youth parties are called the AfD and the CDU. Of all people! Anyone who joins the Junge Union or the Workers' Party for Germany today is a revolutionary. The middle class is green, or rather: the bourgeoisie. And who is alternative if they are on the side of the philistine?

The mustiness of a thousand years hangs in the green gowns. They have barely infiltrated the universities and already they have to accept being seen as just as out of touch as their predecessors, who were mocked in 1968. History sometimes comes back like a boomerang. The Greens are still unfamiliar with the new image. But they will have to come to terms with it. Prosperity issues can only be sold to people who can afford a heat pump or an ecological package. For most young people, however, it is clear: they will not retire at 70, they will not buy a house, and they may not be able to support a family - and if they do, their children will grow up in problem areas, in rural wasteland or in an environment of left-wing indoctrination. Voting right is not a trend, not chic, not a whim. It is pure self-defense.

Young people understand the trendiness of my generation, perfectly instilled in the climate and environmental movements of today, has really been a cynical gift to corporatists and grifters. The latter care about nothing so much as further enriching and empowering themselves off the backs of the young and the ordinary citizenry. They realize the "prosperity issues” are no longer affordable if they are to have a future for themselves. "Green energy” is a frill that doesn't compare to owning a home, raising a family and enjoying freedom.

Have we reached peak green yet? Maybe. Maybe not. But, the moral righteousness attached to green energy is clearly no longer a thing. It's just another view, another interest, that will have to compete with all the others.

