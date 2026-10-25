The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
2d

Very interesting , however , one supposes , one could use the data of a very cold country , with the data from a very hot country , and consider whether they could afford air conditioning and heated homes and how quickly they received medical attention ? Although what is missing is the DATA on COVID MRNA and INFLUENZA MRNA injections ?

Although the Karl Popper Open Society ideology is not to look back to the past , but look forward to the future , where anything goes.

Good post Stephen , I also liked the post about the bicycle , it really did hit home on the energy efficiencies , proving we cannot rely on solar and wind alone , another interesting observation is the price increases started around the time of lockdown , now all of a sudden the prices can be reduced , could it have something to do with the midterms ?

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
2d

Do not EVEN talk to me of 'hooman'caused climate change if you cannot definitively beyond a doubt prove it. The 1st&2nd 'world wars' saw millions of tons of chemical shipping and air disasters plunging to all the oceans depths. Then came atomic and then hydrogen bomb testing mostly by China,Russia and America yet 18 nations had the bomb. Above ground air and under ocean tests gave way to underground test blasts for years. Years. THAT was ALL caused by governments. Not the people under the rule of governments. All those bomb tests could have also affected our planet's rotation path and speed. Do you think 'our' government that wages world wide wars for fun and profit will ever accept responsibility for their acts? Oh,we endure climate change,alrighty,but NOT because we moderate our indoor climates nor drive to work and back. "The horse is out of the barn",true but We the People had no say in that debacle. And don't you believe that all these wars leave a pristine creation behind yet when i turn on my A/C i cause anthropomorphic climate change. Farcically ridiculous.l

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