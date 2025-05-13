HEADLINE: Energy Department Axes 47 Rules Targeting Appliances, Buildings, and DEI”, by Sean Moran
“ Secretary Chris Wright says Trump's deregulatory actions will directly benefit Americans.”
Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Monday said the Energy Department slashed 47 regulations that put onerous strictures on consumer appliances, placed limits on building and energy production, and doled out taxpayer dollars to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) grants. [emphasis, links added]
“While it would normally take years for the Department of Energy to remove just a handful of regulations, the Trump Administration assembled a team working around the clock to reduce costs and deliver results for the American people in just over 110 days,” Wright said in a statement.
“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are bringing back common sense, slashing regulations meant to appease Green New Deal fantasies, restrict consumer choice, and increase costs for the American people. Promises made, promises kept.”
Wright noted [Trump’s] deregulatory actions would directly benefit American consumers, and joked, “That’s what my wife wants for Mother’s Day — a shower with normal water pressure again!”
The nearly four dozen deregulatory actions include:
Rescinding Requirements for Exempt External Power Supplies Under the EPS Service Parts Act of 2014
Streamlining Administrative Procedures [Concerning] the Import and Export of Natural Gas
Streamlining Application for Presidential Permit Authorizing the Construction, Connection, Operation, and Maintenance of Facilities for Transmission of Electric Energy at International Boundaries
Rescinding Collection of Information Under the Energy Supply and Environmental Coordination Act of 1974
Rescinding Regulations for Loans for Minority Business Enterprises Seeking DOE Contracts and Assistance
Streamlining Applications for Authorization to Transmit Electric Energy to a Foreign Country
Rescinding the Production Incentives for Cellulosic Biofuels
Rescinding Reporting Requirements, Certification, Independent Verification, and DOE Review for Voluntary Greenhouse Gas Reporting
Rescinding the Grant Programs for Schools and Hospitals, and Buildings Owned by Units of Local Government and Public Care Institutions
Rescinding the Renewable Energy Production Incentive
Streamlining the Procedures for Acquisition of Petroleum for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Rescinding Energy Conservation Standards for Automatic Commercial Ice Makers
Rescinding Energy Conservation Standards for Commercial Prerinse Spray Valves
Rescinding the Energy Conservation Standards for Microwave Ovens
Rescinding the Water Use Standards for Faucets
Rescinding Energy Conservation Standards for External Power Supplies
Rescinding in Part the Amended Energy Conservation Standards for Dehumidifiers
Rescinding the Amended Design Requirements for Conventional Cooking Tops
Rescinding the Amended Design Requirements for Conventional Ovens
Rescinding the Amended Water Conservation Standards for Commercial Clothes Washers
Rescinding the Amended Water Use Standards for Residential Clothes Washers
Rescinding the Amended Water Use Standards for Residential Dishwashers
Rescinding the Efficiency Standards for Battery Chargers
Rescinding the Efficiency Standards for Compact Residential Clothes Washers
Rescinding Floodplains and Wetlands Environmental Review Requirements
Ending Requirements for Members of One Sex to Be Able to Try Out for Sports Teams of the Opposite Sex
Rescinding New Construction Requirements Related to Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs or Activities
Rescinding Obsolete Financial Assistance Rules
Rescinding Obsolete Transfer of Proceedings Regulations
Rescinding Regulations Related to Nondiscrimination Based on Sex in Education Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Financial Assistance
Rescinding Regulations Related to Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs or Activities (General Provisions)
Rescinding Regulations Related to Nondiscrimination in Federally Assisted Programs or Activities (Nondiscrimination based on Age)
Rescinding Unnecessary Regulation Encouraging Alternative Dispute Resolution
Withdrawing Air Cleaners as a Covered Consumer Product
Withdrawing Compressors as Covered Equipment
Withdrawing Miscellaneous Refrigeration Products as a Covered Consumer Product
Withdrawing Portable Air Conditioners as a Covered Consumer Product
Withdrawal of Fans and Blowers as Covered Equipment
Rescinding Test Procedures for Small Electric Motors
Rescinding Test Procedures for Commercial Warm Air Furnaces
Rescinding Unnecessary ADR Regulations for DOE Contractor Employee Protection Program
Request for Information on Lowering the Efficiency Standards for Furnace Fans
Notice Rescinding 10 Unlawful and Burdensome Guidance Documents
Rescinding the Definition of Showerhead to Unleash Better Shower Pressure
Withdrawing Portable Electric Spas as a Covered Product
Withdrawing Miscellaneous Gas Products as a Covered Product
Delaying Compliance Date for Federal Agencies to Meet the Clean Energy Federal Building Rule
BOTTOMLINE: As Tom Sawyer would say, “The sweeps of it all. The sweeps!”