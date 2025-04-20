16 US clean energy projects cancelled in early 2025 amid policy uncertainty

Category: Industry News

Published: 18 April 2025

In the first three months of 2025, 16 large-scale clean energy projects in the USA were cancelled, downsized, or closed, reflecting growing market uncertainty and concerns over potential changes to federal policy. The developments come as the United States Congress begins debate over repealing clean energy tax credits and related incentives.

Between January and March, $7.9 billion in planned investments were withdrawn—more than triple the total cancelled over the previous 30 months, according to the latest Clean Economy Works monthly update from E2.

Despite this trend, investment in clean energy continues. In March, businesses announced more than $1.6 billion in new spending across 10 projects in six states, including facilities for solar manufacturing, electric vehicles, and transmission grid equipment. These projects are expected to create at least 5,000 permanent jobs if completed.

E2 is currently tracking 390 major clean energy projects in 42 states and Puerto Rico. Together, companies have committed to over $133 billion in investment and forecast the creation of 122,000 long-term jobs. These figures are subject to ongoing revision.

Since the passage of federal clean energy tax credits in August 2022, 34 projects have been cancelled, reduced in scale or closed. These abandoned projects were linked to more than 15,000 jobs and over $10 billion in planned investment. The pace of cancellations has accelerated significantly in recent months, with 13 projects and over $5 billion in investment withdrawn in February and March alone.

Many of the affected projects are located in Republican congressional districts—areas that have seen some of the largest gains from recent clean energy incentives. To date, over $6 billion in investments and more than 10,000 jobs have been lost in these districts due to project cancellations.

Overall, as of March 2025, more than 62% of announced clean energy projects, 71% of associated jobs, and 83% of committed investments are in districts represented by Republicans.

