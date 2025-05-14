A British Media Outlet Wants To Censor Anyone Who Publishes “Climate Change Counter-Narratives,” Including Me.

Who’s funding the effort? A company backed by Al Gore’s investment firm.

MAY 14, 2025

Hot air balloons. Photo: Wikimedia .

Last month, a new media outlet called Tortoise Media launched a database called “Hot Air,” which it claims is “making sense of climate misinformation.” The database includes “274 online actors,” a group that includes David Turver, Roger Pielke Jr., Bjorn Lomborg, Jordan Peterson, Alex Epstein, Tom Nelson, me, and many others who are committing the sin of “frequently disseminating climate change counter-narratives.”

How dare me – or anyone else – provide a counter narrative to the orthodoxy around energy and climate! But here’s the real reason for the database: Tortoise says that “pressure on platforms to filter out misinformation has given way to an online ecosystem that favors free speech — sometimes at the expense of leaving falsehoods unchecked and allowing conspiracy theories to become widespread.”

What a load of flaccid piffle.

This is one of the entries from the database about yours truly. It features a short YouTube video I made last December pointing out that the Osage Tribe’s win in federal court over Enel has not received any coverage by legacy media outlets. For reporting on it, the clip has been dubbed “delay.” The database includes 1,475 results for yours truly. Tom Nelson has more than 19,000 results, Alex Epstein has more than 7,000, and Bjorn Lomborg has nearly 1,500.

Let’s be clear: Tortoise, an online outlet based in the UK, is saying there’s too much free speech, and thus, it’s tacitly endorsing censorship for people who don’t toe the line on the official climate narrative. Of course, numerous climate NGOs, including the Natural Resources Defense Council and Environmental Defense Fund, claim that they, too, are fighting “climate misinformation.” EDF has even created what it calls the “anti-misinformation brigade.”

But Tortoise’s effort is different because it claims its database is “making sense of climate misinformation” due to its use of AI and the “CARDS2 LLM-based AI system,” which created a “taxonomy” to identify anyone who questions the climate orthodoxy. The database was created by the Centre for Climate Communication and Data Science (C3DS) at Exeter University with funding from a UK company that’s backed by Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management.

Before going further, let me be clear: I ignore critics. There are lots of people in the cheap seats. My critics (and I have a few) don’t deserve a single keystroke. I don’t reply to nasty emails, I block (or mute) trolls, and I immediately delete disrespectful comments on Substack. But the people at Tortoise Media deserve a medal for their mendacity and selective reporting.

Let’s take a deeper look.

Before going further, I must credit two of my favorite Substack writers, David Turver and Roger Pielke Jr., who have already written about the Hot Air database. On April 10, Turver wittily noted that the worthies at Tortoise “have inadvertently created a list of the most important people to follow if you have doubts about climate, energy or Net Zero policies. They should be commended for providing such a vital public service.”

Now to the database.

Ready for fisticuffs? This is a screenshot from Octopus Energy’s website.

Tortoise, which recently bought The Observer, claims it has deployed AI to sniff out people who are providing “counter-narratives.” Among the things about which disagreement is not allowed is “climate policy and renewable energy.” Further, Tortoise says the database was developed by Exeter U’s C3DS and funded by Octopus Energy. This is where Al Gore comes in.

And another screenshot from Octopus’s website.

Octopus is a UK-based company that claims to be “powering the world’s transition to renewable energy.” Its backers include a Canadian pension fund, Australia’s Origin Energy, Tokyo Gas, and Generation Investment Management, the private equity outfit co-chaired by Al Gore. (Gore’s firm, which manages some $32.9 billion, says it supports “companies and solutions navigating the sustainability transition.”)

The counternarratives the Hot Air database claims are verboten include “climate denial, climate delay, and climate control.” The first two are pretty self-explanatory. “Climate control” includes discussing why “climate change policies are more about controlling the public than addressing global warming.”

This use of AI to create a database of people who question the legacy media’s preferred narrative — or as I noted above, even report on the Osage Tribe’s court victory over Enel — is a blatant attempt to stifle debate on climate policy. Tortoise is advocating censorship of public intellectuals, journalists, and others who question the orthodoxy around climate catastrophism and the glib notion that salvation lies in wind turbines and Chinese-made solar panels.

But it gets better.

Tortoise itself is spreading misinformation. In a lengthy article explaining why they created the database, the journalists at Tortoise claimed they are trying to defend scientists, including — get this — the University of Pennsylvania’s Michael Mann. You may remember Mann. He’s the climate academic who was caught lying in federal court. Here’s how Tortoise describes him:

Alongside disputes about scientific findings, climate sceptics are increasingly focusing on individual scientists, including Michael Mann, whose most famous research shows northern hemisphere average temperatures rising sharply in a shape that resembles a hockey stick. Last year, Mann won a libel case against conservative writers who called his work “fraudulent” and said he had “molested and tortured” data. The data analysed by Tortoise finds Mann has been the focus of climate-sceptic posts more than 350 times between 2021 and 2024, including personal attacks describing him as a “professional climate alarmist.”

First, describing Mann as a “professional climate alarmist” is accurate. But that’s not the essential point. The Tortoise article was published on April 8, 2025, nearly a month after a federal judge sided with the plaintiffs on legal fees and ordered Mann to pay $530,000. The Tortoise team ignored that ruling. It also ignored the court’s decision to sanction Mann and his lawyers for “bad-faith trial misconduct” for overstating the amount of funding that Mann may have lost due to harm done to his reputation by those rascally “conservative writers.”

What do the people at Tortoise have to say for themselves? Nothing.

After studying the database, I emailed Jeevan Vasagar, the climate editor at Tortoise, who helped create it and was one of the authors of the piece that praised Mann’s work. (Vasagar’s name has since been removed from that article.) I asked him who would be in charge of censoring climate speech and who would be in charge of the “truth.”

Vasagar didn’t answer any of my questions. Instead, he passed my email to a colleague named Andrew Butler, who also refused to answer my inquiries. In his reply, Butler sent me some gobbledygook about how the AI program had identified claims that “match a detailed, hierarchically organized taxonomy of common climate change counter-narratives.”

Right. Rather than defend their reporting, Vasagar, Butler, and Tortoise are blaming the “hierarchically organized taxonomy.” I also asked Vasager (and Butler) about their praise for Mann and his work, and if they would update their description of Mann. As I write this, their description of Mann and his “famous research” has not been edited or corrected.

The punchline here is obvious: With the help of Exeter University and Tortoise, Octopus Energy has created an enemies list. And I must say I’m rather happy — flattered, even — to be included.

I’ll end with another quote from my friend, David Turver, who pointed out that the C3DS at Exeter claims their research “aims to improve strategic communications to deliver meaningful action on climate change.” In other words, notes Turver, “they aim to produce climate policy propaganda.”

By publishing the Hot Air database, that’s precisely what Tortoise has done: it has published climate policy propaganda masquerading as journalism.

