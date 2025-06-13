The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
5h

Thank you for disseminating CGNP's February 21, 2025 criticism of California SB 540 (Becker, 2025.) CGNP has testified in opposition to SB 540 during three California Senate hearings regarding this controversial proposed legislation. Since SB 540 passed the California Senate, we are now focused on opposing this bill during California Assembly committee hearings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture