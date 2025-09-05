In Focus

A Steel-Mill Revamp in Indiana Shows a Green Industrial Revolution Postponed

By Ed Ballard

Halting greenhouse-gas emissions doesn’t just require low-carbon power. There’s also the daunting task of reinventing heavy industries that can’t easily switch over to green electricity.

For a sense of how this is going in the U.S., consider the steel industry. For over a century, the steelworks in Gary, Ind., has burned coal to smelt iron ore, belching carbon dioxide in the process. Furnace No. 14, the biggest, was close to retirement, but now it’s getting a new lease on life.

Last week, U.S. Steel confirmed it will refurbish the furnace next year with $300 million from its new Japanese owner, Nippon Steel. The furnace will be cooled, the steel slag cleared, and the ceramic lining—degraded by exposure to 3,000-degree-fahrenheit-plus temperatures—replaced.

Relining a blast furnace can buy it two decades. The Gary revamp is part of an $11 billion investment program Nippon promised as part of its tortuous quest to buy U.S. Steel. President Trump approved the takeover, which President Biden blocked on national-security grounds, in May.

“When you think about relining a blast furnace and increasing steel production, that’s more jobs, that’s protecting national security,” Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said in a radio interview. He hopes Nippon’s investment will help revive a city whose fortunes have declined as U.S. heavy industry shrank.

But for people worried about climate change, relining is a failure. Steelmaking contributes roughly 10% of global emissions. SteelWatch, a nonprofit group, estimates that blast furnace No. 14 will emit 100 million tons of carbon dioxide over its extended lifespan.

“There’s a very tragic story here,” said SteelWatch Executive Director Caroline Ashley. “We're worried about locking the steel industry into the technology that’s been used for 300 years and not making that leap forward.”

The Gary plant is an outlier in the U.S., where most steel is produced by recycling scrap. That’s far less polluting than primary steel made with iron from a blast furnace.

Around the world, though, more than 60 ageing blast furnaces will face the dilemma of whether to reline or shut down over the next decade. Keeping them online would equate to the emissions of a midsize country like Vietnam. The alternative is replacing them with something else.

The approach for making less-polluting primary steel that’s closest to market readiness starts by using hydrogen instead of coal to make iron. But green hydrogen, made using electricity and water, is scarce and expensive. Industrywide adoption would require policies to level the playing field, such as concerted subsidies and carbon prices. The Biden administration tried briefly to create those conditions, but the political winds have changed.

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful

That change is on show at a blast furnace in Middleton, Ohio, where Cleveland-Cliffs, another steelmaker, recently abandoned a green-steel project. Even as that dream faded, Cleveland-Cliffs said it hadn’t given up on a $500 million grant the Biden administration had awarded to support the project.

Chief Executive Lourenco Goncalves has a new strategy. He said in July the company was talking to the Department of Energy about revamping the Middleton plant “using beautiful coal, beautiful coke, beautiful natural gas.”

