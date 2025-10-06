DAVID BLACKMON

OCT 6

∙

PAID

READ IN APP

Subscribed

Most day, the stuff we see published by the Washington Post generally amounts to little more than Goebbels-style pro-Democrat propaganda. So, whenever something that actually amounts to logical truth appears on the shameless rag’s pages, it amounts to real news.

Share

Today’s bit of shock truth comes not from mere reporters at the WaPo, but, even more amazing, its editorial board, which published an op/ed headlined “The shutdown conversation no one wants.” Those who have a subscription can find it at this link. Those who don’t will just have to live with my summary.

The focus of this editorial is to criticize mainly Democrats for the failure of party leadership which led into this ongoing partial government shutdown. Yes, it slams Trump and Republicans, too - no such editorial at the WaPo could make it to print without doing that - but the main focus is on the Dems and their nominal congressional leaders, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, those Sultans of Sombreros.

Here’s how the Ed Board opens this editorial:

As the partial government shutdown enters its second week, neither party is leveling with the American people about the hard choices required to get federal spending off a fiscally ruinous trajectory. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats used covid-19 to justify chasing the mirage of a European-style welfare state without raising the necessary taxes to pay for it. Now, prodded by the left, party leaders have shut down the government in a bid to permanently extend what was sold in 2021 as emergency subsidies to help people struggling during the pandemic afford health insurance.

[End]

Obviously, anyone with a functioning brain understood that all that profligate spending of trillions to get through the fake pandemic would bankrupt the country if not quickly eliminated, but the Dems couldn’t care less about that reality. This is vote-buying money for them, plain and simple, and they would never agree to eliminate it without a massive fight.

So, here we are.

But that’s not the most amazing aspect of this editorial. No, the most amazing, frank admission of truth from the WaPo’s ed board comes in its discussion about how the myth pushed by the Dems to justify the enactment of Obama Care conflict with the reality of its execution.

This excerpt is truly stunning, considering the source:

Yet Democrats have demanded that Republicans agree to extend the covid-era insurance subsidies without proposing any way to pay for it. The Congressional Budget Office estimates this will cost $350 billion over the next decade. These temporary benefits were included in the American Rescue Plan of March 2021 and extended the next year in the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act until the end of 2025. The real problem is that the Affordable Care Act was never actually affordable. President Barack Obama’s signature achievement allowed people to buy insurance on marketplaces with subsidies based on their income. The architects of the program assumed that risk pools would be bigger than they turned out to be. As a result, policies cost more than expected. To salvage the program, Democrats expanded subsidies to entice more people to buy plans. Many poor families wound up getting insurance for free, and the rolls grew: 24 million people now have coverage through the ACA exchanges. People earning more than 400 percent of the poverty line — about $129,000 for a family of four — would see their subsidies go away. Democrats picked this fight because they see health care as a winning issue. A Post poll, conducted on the first day of the shutdown, found that 71 percent of Americans say federal insurance subsidies should be extended while 29 percent say they should end as scheduled. Just as significantly, the question divides Republicans: 38 percent support extending the subsidies, and 62 percent want them to end. This is how entitlement programs work. Once you habituate people to some generous government handout, they grow dependent on it. And it becomes politically perilous, if not impossible, to fully claw it back. Conservatives fought so hard to stop Obamacare 15 years ago because they anticipated fights like this one. [Emphasis added]

[End]

Remember here that the Washington Post served as one of the most dishonest and despicable cheerleaders for the enactment of this ruinous national atrocity despite the warnings from those of us on the right of the financial catastrophe it would inevitably cause. Also remember how the WaPo’s ed board praised the execrable John McCain when he single-handedly saddled the nation with Obamacare for another generation in 2017 despite the fact that he had campaigned for re-election in 2016 on a promise to vote to repeal it.

Also remember that McCain did that simply as a poke in the eye to Donald J. Trump, whom he despised.

This editorial is stunning. Does it mean we can expect the despicable rag to head in a more sensible direction moving forward? Doubtful. Most likely it means that the WaPo ed board members are a lot like Bill Maher: Still a pack of dumbass liberals who occasionally stumble across a moment of intellectual honesty.

Hoping for anything more than that is a fool’s game.

That is all.

BOTTOMLINE: “This editorial is stunning. Does it mean we can expect the despicable rag to head in a more sensible direction moving forward? Doubtful. Most likely it means that the WaPo ed board members are a lot like Bill Maher: Still a pack of dumbass liberals who occasionally stumble across a moment of intellectual honesty.”