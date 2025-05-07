‘Absolute Silliness’: DOE Delays Biden-Era Fossil Fuel Ban In Federal Buildings

by Audrey Streb

May 06, 2025, 2:16 PM

in Energy, News, Politics

A A

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced Monday that it is postponing the implementation of a Biden-era rule that would limit fossil fuel usage in federal buildings. [emphasis, links added]

DOE is pushing its compliance date for the final rule to May 1, 2026 — one year later than originally planned — as it reviews the standards to ensure alignment with President Donald Trump’s administration priorities, a notice published in the Federal Register announced.

The move is one of many that aim to forward the administration’s goal of prioritizing domestic energy efficiency over climate change regulations.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Energy is embracing a strategy of energy addition – leveraging all sources that are affordable, reliable, and secure,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement.

“This pause will ensure that our federal buildings are able to utilize the most efficient power available, lowering costs and reducing regulatory overreach,” he continued.

The policy mandated that new or significantly renovated buildings reduce fossil fuel use by 90 percent for projects beginning between 2025 and 2029, and eliminate it entirely for projects starting after 2030.

The rule followed the Biden administration’s net-zero emissions goal in all federal buildings by 2045.

“These green buildings are pointless,” Steve Milloy, senior Energy & Environment Legal Institute fellow and former Trump EPA transition team member, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The stuff doesn’t work, and it’s not cost-effective. Contractors like it because it’s more expensive,” he continued.

Milloy added that “ironically, the old EPA headquarters had sick building syndrome because it probably saved energy by making buildings airtight.”

“It’s not good for the people that work in the building, and it doesn’t make sense for taxpayers,” Milloy said. “It’s just silliness, and it’s doing nothing for the environment,” he added.

The Department of Energy is now delaying enforcement while it reviews the rule to see that it aligns with the current administration’s focus on energy security and reliability, according to the Federal Register notice.

Read rest at Daily Caller

BOTTOMLINE: “These green buildings are pointless,” Steve Milloy, senior Energy & Environment Legal Institute fellow and former Trump EPA transition team member, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.