Access to electricity is not just about turning on a light. It’s about unlocking human potential. It’s about giving people a real shot at a better life.

Here’s what happens when the lights come on:

1. Healthcare transforms

2. Small businesses thrive

3. Communities connect to the world

4. Children dream beyond their limits

5. Jobs are created and skills are unlocked

But here’s the hard truth: Over 700 million people still live without electricity. Most are in Sub-Saharan Africa. For them, darkness means missed chances - every single day.

This is not only a problem. It’s a solvable challenge.

Here’s the real opportunity:

- Energy access is a launchpad for innovation.

When people get power, they build, invent, and grow. New markets open up. Investors unlock untapped frontiers. Policy makers can drive real, lasting change.

- Nuclear energy must be part of the solution.

It’s one of the few technologies that can deliver large-scale, low-carbon, reliable electricity. It can help close the gap fast and do it sustainably.

Let’s not only talk about who’s in the dark.

Let’s talk about how we bring the light - with urgency, with new ideas, and with every tool we have.