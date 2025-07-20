The Word Merchant

Ronald Stein
Check out the 3-minute Link from the popular Landman TV series and you’ll understand the notes , below the following Link:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn%3Ali%3Aactivity%3A7351702236185481216/?midToken=AQEICtevPS3pUg&midSig=118u4ykUieMrQ1&trk=eml-email_notification_single_mentioned_you_in_this_01-hero_notification_cta

Notes:

Today, we’re a materialistic society. Wind and solar CANNOT make EV’s, or any of the products or fuels that get made from Crude Oil,

“Net Zero” policymakers setting “green” policies are oblivious to the reality that so-called “renewables”, ONLY generate electricity but CANNOT make anything. In addition, everything that NEEDS Electricity, like iPhones and computers, are made with petrochemicals manufactured from crude oil, coal, or natural gas.

Just remember that electricity came AFTER oil, as ALL electrical generation methods from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil.

Without Crude Oil there can be no Electricity!

Ann L. Klieves
Thank you for this article.The climate con crazies are out doing themselves.Criminalize free speech, criminalize the huge amount of scientific data we have, criminalize anyone who disagrees with them!! Insanity at its worst!!

