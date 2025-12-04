The Word Merchant

Richard Carlson
4h

$8 gas next year in time for the Nov. elections will be real interesting. CA will try rationing , leading to miles long lines. I just returned from energy disaster Bolivia. That’s CA 26

Ronald Stein
3h

The “green” mandates for transitioning from ICE vehicles to EV’s, those so-called “zero emissions” vehicles would only eliminate gasoline used in ICE vehicles, which is only 1 of the more than 6,000 products made from fossil fuels. The EV, like the ICE vehicle, continues to be 100% made from those oil products, inclusive of tires, computers, wiring and insulation, and all the electronics of True climate progress begins not with mandates, but with energy literacy — understanding what energy can and cannot do and respecting the balance between ambition and reality.

None of the green illusionists, inclusive of one of its political leaders such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, can explain how wind turbines and solar panels can make any of the other 5,999 products made from oil that we see in operating hospitals, airports, offices, shopping centers, datacenters, etc. or how those renewables will support the merchant ships, cruise ships, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft on this planet that did not exist 200 years ago?

