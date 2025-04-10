Africa is NOT poor because of corruption.

Corruption exists EVERYWHERE, from Senegal to Chicago to Singapore.

It’s just a fact that there will always be people who try to take advantage of the system.

The key to cutting down on corruption isn’t to change human nature.

It’s to change the incentives - specifically, the economic and legal barriers - that make corruption a person’s easiest option.

Africa is poor because of the tangle of senseless laws that entrepreneurs face daily, and corruption is merely a symptom of that mess.

For example, African entrepreneurs pay nearly 10X more than American entrepreneurs on taxes for imported goods.

At first blush, that might seem like a great way for the state to earn revenue.

But what people forget is that entrepreneurs in other countries can afford basic business supplies such as cardboard boxes and other packaging, computers, printers, etc.

African entrepreneurs CANNOT.

The net impact is that it becomes nearly impossible to create a globally competitive business selling value-added goods from Africa.

So, where does CORRUPTION come in?

Well, when you have to pay a ridiculous 45% tariff on some of your inputs, it becomes FASTER and CHEAPER to pay a bribe than to adhere to the law.

And this is not an isolated anecdote.

It’s a systemic problem.

As Hernando De Soto said about entrepreneurs in third-world countries:

"[They] do not so much break the law as the law breaks them."

The system we face is riddled with a web of senseless and oppressive regulations, making it incredibly challenging to conduct business in an honest and transparent manner.

This excessive burden pushes entrepreneurs towards unethical practices, such as paying bribes, just to navigate through the hurdles created by these bad laws.

This corruption is a symptom of too many laws, and also senseless laws THAT KEEP US POOR.

If the obstacles were less severe, fewer businesses would need to pay bribes to get things done.

That’s why it’s so important to simplify and dismantle these nonsense laws so that entrepreneurs in Africa get the FREEDOM to build legal businesses and kickstart economic growth.

BOTTOMLINE: “This excessive burden pushes entrepreneurs towards unethical practices, such as paying bribes, just to navigate through the hurdles created by these bad laws.”