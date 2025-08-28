After energy bills surged, state regulators who set rates suddenly depart

Updated: 6:10 PM EDT Aug 26, 2025

Ben Simmoneau

BOSTON —

After months of taking heat from customers, state lawmakers and even the governor over skyrocketing energy bills in Massachusetts, the majority of the state board that oversees gas and electric companies is suddenly departing.

Two of the three Department of Public Utility commissioners are out, just as decisions must be made about this winter's heating rates.

The Healey Administration says these are not firings. The departures include the current DPU chair, James Van Nostrand, who still had two years left on his four-year term.

Van Nostrand has led DPU through a turbulent era since being appointed by Governor Maura Healey in 2023.

He will exit in October for a family move to Philadelphia. Cecile Fraser was put on the board by Governor Charlie Baker and will leave at the end of next month. Her term had expired this past April.

The departures leave just one steady DPU Commissioner -- Staci Rubin -- while the agency is in the process of approving gas rates for the upcoming winter heating season. Those rates are approved in the fall each year and take effect on Nov. 1.

As NewsCenter 5 first reported, DPU has been under fire for approving increase after increase to gas delivery rates -- they've risen 30 percent in two years -- which led to budget-busting heating bills when the weather turned exceptionally cold this past winter.

As customers experienced shocking bills, Governor Healey and dozens of state lawmakers demanded the agency order utilities to cut rates, which it did in March and April.

DPU also slashed the new Mass Save plan -- which is paid for through delivery charges on gas and electric bills -- by $500 million.

Just weeks later, Governor Healey unveiled her own energy agenda, which she promises will trim bills, although judging by early filings, most gas customers might see little change this winter.

Massachusetts customers are still steaming from decades of rising energy charges and fees in Massachusetts, and the administration now says the new commissioners will be focused on lowering costs.

Jeremy McDiarmid, who will become chair, has a background in clean energy. The other appointee, Liz Anderson, comes from the Massachusetts Attorney General's energy division, which has a statutory role to advocate for consumers in the DPU ratemaking process.