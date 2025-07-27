Air Conditioning Saves Lives

Multiple lines of evidence suggest one of the single biggest interventions countries could take to reduce deaths due to extreme heat is to expand the use of air conditioning. In some regions of the world, primarily less-developed countries in Asia, Africa, and South and Central America, this would mean expanding (or developing) the supply of reliable electric power. Both the expansion of reliableelectric power, which largely requires fossil fuels or nuclear power, and the increased use of air conditioning, of course, are anathemas as solutions to human ills because of the inane effort to control global climate. But evidence shows expanding air-conditioning use, on the back of fossil fuel-generated electricity, would do far more to alleviate human suffering and premature deaths from non-optimal heat than any effort to marginally reduce global average temperatures by the premature end of fossil fuel use.

The health and mortality benefits of expanded access to and use of air conditioning was the core message of a 2023 International Energy Agency study, “Sustainable, Affordable Cooling Can Save Tens of Thousands of Lives Each Year.” The study states,

Energy demand for space cooling has increased more than twice as fast as the overall energy demand in buildings over the last decade. … Of the 3.5 billion people who live in hot climates, only about 15% owned AC in 2021, with even lower ownership levels in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Lack of access to indoor cooling puts much of the global population at high risk for heat stress, adversely affecting thermal comfort, labour productivity, and human health. … [A]ccess to effective cooling has saved tens of thousands of lives; [between 2019-2021 – the study period], the average annual number of heat-related deaths averted by AC increased 3-fold, reaching an estimated 190,000 lives saved per year during 2019-2021. Lack of access to indoor cooling puts much of the global population at high risk for heat stress, adversely affecting thermal comfort, labour productivity, and human health.

But it is not just in developing countries where air conditioning saves lives and could save more lives if access and use were expanded. As pointed out by the Hotline blog, air conditioning has benefitted the southern United States, contributing to its habitability and economic growth. In fact, Lee Kwan Yew, the first prime minister and often referred to as the founder of modern Singapore, called air conditioning “one of the signal inventions of history.”

A Hotline article notes that between 2000 and 2019, an average of 83,000 western Europeans lost their lives every year as a result of extreme heat. Britain and France restrict air conditioning use. By contrast, over the same time period in North America, where air conditioners are widely available and access is not limited by laws, only 20,000 North Americans died during periods of extreme heat.

Hotline provided a telling series of graphs comparing temperatures and deaths between European cities (where air conditioning has not been widely adopted) and cities in the United States where air conditioning, while not universal, is much more common:

In the past couple of years, Phoenix, Arizona has experienced extended periods of record-setting heat. While many blamed climate change for the lengthy periods of days exceeding 100℉, it is clear that the records were almost certainly due to Phoenix’s huge population growth and the associated development and urban heat island effect, as the timing of the higher temperatures and a comparison of Phoenix temperatures to the surrounding areas show.

Regardless of the cause, heat-related deaths in Phoenix have risen substantially over the past decade, but in 2023, despite the city experiencing a record 113 straight days of temperatures over 100℉, the number of heat-related deaths fell. This resulted largely from interventions taken to provide air-conditioned shelter to the city’s homeless and drug-using populations.

Forty-nine percent of those who succumbed to heat-related death were homeless, with an additional 9 percent’s residency status being unknown, possibly homeless. Only poor health related to drug abuse—nearly 60 percent of deaths—was a more significant factor. Of those succumbing to indoor heat-related deaths, 70 percent had no functioning air conditioning, 18 percent weren’t using the air conditioning they had, and 9 percent had no electricity at all, meaning 97 percent of indoor deaths attributed to heat were in homes lacking access to or not using air conditioning.

Phoenix successfully reduced the number of heat-related deaths by implementing several programs, such as a weatherization program and air conditioning assistance for low-income households and setting up air-conditioned centers and rooms set aside at libraries where the homeless and addicted could avoid the worst of the heat and receive hydration.

“[T]he city contributes about 60 facilities to a regional heat relief network of more than 200,” Governing writes. “Some are hosted by other municipalities, some by nonprofit or faith-based groups.”

Phoenix itself established eight 24/7 heat-respite centers (five standalone buildings, three in libraries), which served 5,000 unique visitors at the standalone centers (libraries did not keep a count) over the summer, accounting for 35,000 visits. The centers also provided access to other city services and health care. The point is that the primary factor Phoenix identified to reduce heat-related deaths was getting more people access to air conditioning.

