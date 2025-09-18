The Word Merchant

Dr Tim Ball
31m

Books: 'The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science,' and 'Global Warming, the Biggest Deception in History.’

https://amzn.to/41wzWCd

https://www.amazon.com/Everything-Reminds-Me-Tim-Biography-ebook/dp/B0D9TWV4V2?&linkCode=ll1&tag=ccdnnsw20-20&linkId=52e67f0da674f6d35fa67c34d207b8fb&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl

https://climatechangedispatch.com/trump-unsettles-settled-climate-science/#comment-69766

Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
39m

An "inconvenient fact" that Al Gore ignores is that in 2024 Communist China consumed more coal than the rest of the world combined. The relentless promotion of solar, wind, and batteries is important to China for two reasons.

1. The supply chains for solar, wind, and batteries almost always begin in China. Thus, there is a mercantilist motivation for their psychological operation.

2. The pursuit of such inherently unreliable and expensive technologies by the industrialized West instead of non-polluting 24/7/365 nuclear power weakens our ability to contain the geopolitical ambitions of China - which also has a large and growing nuclear power fleet.

