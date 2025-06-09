Alaska’s Resource Potential: A Tale of Two Administrations

By Brett Huber

Alaska is home to some of the most valuable energy and mineral resources in the world—resources vital not only to the state’s economy but to America’s energy independence and national security. Yet for years, Washington bureaucrats treated Alaska like a nature preserve, ignoring the people who live here and the enormous value our land can responsibly provide. Now, under President Trump’s leadership, and aided by Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, that tide is turning.

No where is this more evident than what Alaska witnessed this week. For the first time anyone can remember, three cabinet secretaries made the journey here at the invitation of the Governor to give Alaska the attention its long-deserved.

The Trump administration has reasserted Alaska’s right to responsibly develop its resources, replacing federal stonewalling with a bold, America-first energy agenda. In stark contrast, the Biden administration spent four years systematically locking up our lands, kneecapping energy producers, and undermining the very projects that could strengthen the U.S. economy and global standing.

Alaska’s Abundance Ignored by Biden, Embraced by Trump

Let’s look at the numbers: Alaska holds an estimated 8.7 billion barrels of oil in the National Petroleum Reserve–Alaska (NPR-A), and Prudhoe Bay remains the largest producing oil field in North America with ANWR potentially rivaling those reserves. On the critical minerals front, Alaska has over 70 known rare earth element occurrences, plus significant deposits of cobalt, graphite, and lithium—minerals vital for clean tech and national defense.

These aren’t theoretical advantages. These are strategic assets—and under Biden, they were being buried under red tape.

In 2023, the Biden administration canceled seven legally issued oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). The Biden Department of the Interior then went further—imposing new rules that effectively shut down over 13 million acres of the NPR-A, decimating potential production zones and stalling job creation in rural Alaska. “Biden’s latest fiat to lock up half the reserve, without congressional approval, jeopardizes America’s energy security,” responded Governor Dunleavy.

Meanwhile, Biden’s so-called climate agenda blocked the very minerals he claimed to need for his “green” energy transition. Projects like the Ambler Access Road and Graphite One, which could help supply domestic battery production, were stalled or undermined by his federal agencies leaving us all more dependent on Chinese supply chains.

Trump’s America-First Approach Brings Relief and Resolve

The return of President Trump has brought a dramatic course correction. Just this week, his administration announced the repeal of Biden’s restrictions on drilling in the NPR-A, restoring access to vast tracts of oil-rich federal land.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum correctly pointed out, “The NPR-A was set aside by Congress for energy production. We are simply restoring the legal balance intended by our laws.” At this year’s Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference, Energy Secretary Chris Wright reinforced that message: “Alaska’s unique position allows it to lead in both fossil fuel production and renewable energy innovation. Washington should get out of the way.”

Governor Dunleavy, who hosted the conference in Anchorage, made it clear: responsible resource development is not only possible—it is essential. Alaska can be a global leader in energy, but only if the federal government treats the state as a partner, not a problem.

Real Consequences, Real Lives

This isn’t just policy—it’s people’s lives. Alaska’s economy depends on responsible development. Federal restrictions mean fewer jobs, lower revenue, and more outmigration. They also erode national energy security at a time when geopolitical instability makes energy independence more critical than ever.

Under Biden, Alaska was pushed to the sidelines. Under Trump, Alaska is back in the game.

Alaska’s future must be built on opportunity, not obstruction. The Trump administration is empowering Alaska to unlock its vast resources and reclaim its role in powering America. In contrast, the Biden administration left a legacy of missed opportunity, misguided priorities, and economic harm.

It’s time to stop treating Alaska like a political bargaining chip and start treating it like the energy powerhouse it is. With the right leadership, like that of Governor Dunleavy and President Trump, Alaska can drive America’s energy resurgence—and secure its place at the center of the nation’s future.

Brett Huber is the Alaskan representative for Power The Future, bringing over 30 years of expertise in public policy and energy issues. With extensive experience in the Alaska Legislature, he served as Policy Director in the Governor’s office and as Chairman of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. His deep understanding of Alaska’s political and energy landscape makes him a key advocate for the state’s energy future.

