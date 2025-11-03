What does API have in common with Climate Alarmists?

JASON ISAAC

NOV 3

While Mike Sommers was on Fox Business last week blaming “bad governance” for rising energy prices, the real story was one of hypocrisy. The American Petroleum Institute (API) CEO has become the face of doublespeak in American energy policy, saying one thing on television and doing another in Washington.

At a recent Drake Energy Security Forum, Sommers repeatedly boasted of an “energy transition,” lending legitimacy to a political fantasy that undermines U.S. energy security. When an audience member confronted him, he tried to reverse course, saying, “we are transitioning from the energy transition.”

At the close of the event, Sommers tried to tidy up his contradictions by declaring that “because of energy demand going up and prices going up, everyone recognizes that we have to get back to an all-of-the-above energy policy.”

That line says everything you need to know. “All of the above” is the DEI of energy policy — a meaningless slogan designed to make everyone feel included while nothing gets fixed. It puts unreliable, taxpayer/China/weather-dependent sources on equal footing with the affordable, reliable, and resilient fuels that actually power our economy. It’s the language of surrender, not strength.

As Winston Churchill put it, “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile hoping it will eat him last.” Mike Sommers and the American Petroleum Institute are feeding the crocodiles.

The Trump Administration has moved past those platitudes. “Affordable, reliable, and resilient” is the new standard — one that prioritizes American resources, American workers, and American independence over globalist green talking points.

It’s one thing to waffle on stage, but API’s real betrayal came on the record.

On October 1, during a virtual public hearing for the EPA’s proposed reconsideration of the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program, testimony revealed where API truly stands. Despite Mike Sommers’ on-air complaints about “needless regulations,” API’s comments defend one of the worst: the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP).

If Sommers or API really cared about small producers being crushed by federal overreach, he would support the Trump Administration’s effort to dismantle the GHGRP and the EPA’s Endangerment Finding that sustains it. Instead, API lined up with the Sierra Club, Environmental Defense Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Public Citizen and other climate alarmists, arguing that “credible reporting” is essential to preserve carbon capture and hydrogen tax credits. In other words, it’s essential to preserve the corporate welfare surrounding the carbon corruption.

In plain English, API has joined hands with the climate lobby to preserve a rule that delivers no environmental benefit and imposes massive costs on American producers. One of our members spent more than $600,000 last year just to satisfy the paperwork — a carbon tax and methane tax rolled into one.

This isn’t leadership, it’s grifting. API’s executives talk tough on television, but their actions are influenced by the same ESG-driven, Paris-aligned political agendas that the Trump Administration has resoundingly rejected. Those agendas put global interests above American workers and are the exact opposite of an America First energy policy.

API claims to represent nearly 600 members. Every one of them that rejects European-style political agendas and regulatory appeasement should drop their membership and join the American Energy Institute — an organization that actually stands for energy dominance, not energy dependence. We don’t feed the crocodiles, we wear them.

Take Action

If you haven’t already, sign our official public comment letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin supporting the repeal of the GHGRP and an end to regulatory overreach that punishes small producers and rewards bureaucrats. Let’s show Washington that America’s energy future belongs to innovators, not appeasers.