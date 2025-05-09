The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
22m

Yes, it's been necessary for a long time. Do those responsible for maintenance and improvements do anything about it? Only when it suits the agenda.

Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture