American Industry Remains Silent in the Face of Ruinous State Energy Policies

Will it take a catastrophe for US manufacturing leaders to find their voices?

JIM VINOSKI

AUG 13, 2025

∙ PAID

It boggles my mind that our US manufacturing leaders ignore existential threats when it comes to the affordability and reliability of their power supplies.

I spent a great deal of time and energy last year calling out the disastrous national energy policies that US producers should have been talking about in the run-up to the presidential election that fall. (The path we were on at that time had us headed toward the exact same deindustrialization that Germany and the UK are now experiencing.)

Happily, despite widespread silence from industry, Trump won and has already undone a great deal of the Biden administration’s economically suicidal mandates. When it comes to national energy policies, we’re in a much better place than we were this time last year.

But the same is not true in the states.

This week I’m revisiting a show I did a few months ago with Isaac Orr of the Energy Bad Boys, to discuss an article where he and his partner Mitch Rolling detailed the very real costs that the net-zero legislation passed a couple of years ago by Michigan Democrats will soon inflict on residents of the state’s Upper Peninsula.

The article’s headline says it all: “A U.S. Iron Ore Mine Faces Shutdown Because Michigan’s Wind and Solar Mandates will Cost it $15 Million Per Month.” Isaac and Mitch showed how the cost increases caused by the Democrat’s clean energy mandates will almost certainly force the closure of the Tilden mine, the second-largest iron mine in the US. The mine, which should be viable and profitable well into the 2040s, will very likely be shuttered in the early 2030s instead, just over five years from now.

Along the way, the Democrats’ legislative lunacy will also cause radical increases in electric bills for average citizens and small businesses in the area. The Energy Bad Boys’ calculations show that from their average of $405 in 2023, each bill will increase by $2,053.63 per month in 2030 and $3,798.59 per month in 2040, meaning power bills will be five times higher in 2030 and nine times higher in 2040.

So Yoopers will not only see a bunch of jobs disappear with the mine’s closure, but will also get staggering, life-altering increases in their cost of living to add insult to injury.

And what has Cleveland-Cliffs, owner of the Tilden mine, had to say about all that?

Nothing.

Nor has any other manufacturer in Michigan that I’m aware of made the slightest peep about the astonishing cost increases they will all face from this regulatory insanity.

As Isaac pointed out in our discussion on my show, Michigan is by no means alone when it comes to ruinous energy policies. Fully half of American states have similar clean energy mandates.

So for all the happy talk of reshoring and reindustrialization, the fact is that American manufacturing competitiveness will soon be plummeting in half the country thanks to increasingly costly and less reliable generation of that industrial lifeblood, electrical power.

Where are our manufacturing leaders in this discussion?