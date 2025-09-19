The Word Merchant

Robert Rapier possesses the happy combination of knowledge, experience, and writing ability, to create a very readable post. He writes from the point of view of a public official who doesn't have to worry where the money comes from, or how expensive each unit of energy will be. Data centers need at least ten Sigmas of reliability, which Intermittents cannot supply. This means that the good power will be earmarked for the tech giants, while the rest of us must be grateful for power if and when we get it. The article didn't need to be all things to all men and contain long rebuttals against every cynic like myself. A verb here and an adjective there would have shown that Rapier is in touch with reality.

Reading this and similar articles raises my blood pressure because it's telling me that they're coming for our wallets. 😡

Imo and in general, they have always been lax about maintenance, charging us but keeping money they could've used for that in their pockets. Also, I think they knew these changes were coming, but if not, then they should've. That's part of running a business ----- projecting out into the future ----- to make better decisions. Unfortunately, many businesses don't do that now, or for a long time.

Thank you

