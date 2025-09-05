Previous Next

An interesting example of climate propaganda

By Joe Bastardi|September 3rd, 2025|7 Comments

This is an example of the kind of propaganda that was once reserved for other matters, but since a group of people now considers climate to be that kind of matter, they will do the same thing.

The strategy, of course, is to say something that does have truth, but then leave out the rest of the picture. Naturally, the graphic attacks volcanoes and solar, both known for natural variability in the climate.

But consider this. The cumulative buildup of heat in the ocean from increased solar and (humor me here) some of the ideas on geothermal

explain pretty nicely the buildup over the years of ocean heat. The sudden increase that Tonga and the El Nino represented certainly added to it. You can’t explain the jump from man-made causes, nor the significant drop that has started, so natural causes certainly explain much of the buildup.

But here is how the propaganda works. The pusher of the missive does not show the drop in 2025.

(Another favorite idea is to scream about Greenland falling into the sea when there happens to be a season where there is more than normal melt, but ignoring all the other years that have been occurring that have more than average snow and ice.)

Nor does the pusher fail to mention the drop off in MOSZA, and the drop in temperature seems to have some link.

Nor can the pusher explain the record warmth in the North Pacific or the cooling in the NW Atlantic, which together are leading to the greatest difference at 40° North between the Pacific warmth and the NW Atlantic cooling on record.

Gee, I wonder what could be causing the warmth where it is in the Pacific basin.

Must be a coincidence.

Or is there a magic CO2 fairy that bestows warmth where it so desires?

BTW, the drop off in input in the Atlantic, though still warm, means it’s quite a bit cooler.

Last year at this time:

Current:

That is a pretty impressive drop off.

One may say, Joe, all you talk about is the opposite ideas of man-made warming. Well, that’s because you have to be deaf or blind not to know their idea. It’s all we are bombarded with, so I assume the reader knows the other side, because you can’t help but know it. It’s all you hear. Look at this “study” as an example of how this works. It’s put out with loud fanfare and has none of the competing ideas that call it into question, even though the headline itself takes potshots at the very counters to it.

And for good reason. Putting in competing ideas would lead to rational doubt. And that is not what propaganda is supposed to do. The only solution is to at least put other ideas out there, and give YOU the freedom to make the choice.

In the end, the equation I put out 20 years ago when I started to get involved in this still applies:

The sun, the oceans, stochastic events, and the very design of the system far overwhelm anything man can do to the climate and weather

This has to really get people mad who think they can control the weather, climate, and the fate of humanity.

