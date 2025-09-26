Another Rational Plea to Lift the Frack Ban in New York State

HYDRAULIC FRACTURING | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | NEW YORK | STATEWIDE NY

September 26, 2025

Countless times, we have addressed the issue of the ban on fracking in New York State and how that ban is harming state residents economically. The number one natural gas-producing county in Pennsylvania is Susquehanna County. It shares a border with Broome County in New York, where MDN is located. The gas that sits under Broome and neighboring counties is no doubt just as prolific as that under Susquehanna. Yet we are prevented from accessing it. We spotted a new op-ed comparing PA fracking with the lack of fracking in NY. It’s a great column that makes excellent points. And it’s worth addressing this issue one more time. We also offer our standard reply to the question: Will NY ever see fracking?

The column was written by Ray Rinebold, a former Marine. Before retirement, Ray was a Senior Manufacturing Engineer with Schweizer/Sikorsky helicopters in Big Flats. He currently resides in Chemung County, located along the border of NY/PA, not far from Broome County.

Writing in the Sayre (PA) Morning Times, Rinebold says:

Hydraulic fracturing in the Twin Tiers is only happening in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania in the Marcellus Shale, and with the two counties of Bradford and Susquehanna producing one-third of Pennsylvania’s natural gas production, and revenues are going to the state, counties and municipalities involved, as reported by the Pennsylvania Oil and Gas Landowner Alliance as of July 25, 2025. Pennsylvania is the number 2 state in the nation in natural gas production. Of course, the neighboring counties of Chemung and Tioga could produce just as much as their neighbors, except New York still has a ban on fracking. The Marcellus shale in the Twin Tiers is estimated to have over 500 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. This shale is comprised mostly of seven Southern Tier New York counties and seven PA counties. In PA, where heavy fracking is being done now, the counties are McKean, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming. In New York, the counties that would benefit most are Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Steuben, Chemung, Tioga and Delaware. New York state is a heavy user of natural gas, and over one-half the state’s electricity is generated with it. The state has held up construction of pipelines needed to get the gas to New York City and the Northeast. Lifting these bans would help cut housing costs. The governor and state legislators representing NYC need to push for this. In late 2014, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said, “I think it would be reckless to proceed in New York until more authoritative research is done. I asked myself, ‘Would I let my family live in a community with fracking?’ The answer is no. I therefore cannot recommend anyone’s family to live in such a community either.” The very influential environmental lobby was putting heavy pressure on Governor Cuomo to institute a ban on it, and he did it. That was more than ten years ago, and I think it is time for Governor Hochul and the legislature to make New York state energy independent. That won’t happen with Chinese windmills and solar panels. How much more evaluation do we need on this issue? Governor Hochul could get on the phone with the Commissioners of Bradford and Susquehanna counties in PA, or even Governor Shapiro. As I said above, those two counties produce more than one-third of PA’s fracked natural gas. Chemung and Tioga counties in New York could produce just as much, but their hands have been tied. Pennsylvania is doing just fine with its natural gas production, and in June of this year, the Bradford County State Representatives and Senator reported that the county, along with its municipalities, shares $10.8 million in impact fees from fracking in the state during 2024. The county received more than $3.9 million, and the county municipalities together received more than $6.9 million. As long as drilling is occurring, the counties involved receive impact fees for local governments to deal with the effects caused by the activity in their areas. In 2024, Pennsylvania distributed a total of $165 million statewide in impact fees. Sixty percent is divided among municipalities with drilling activity, and 40% is used statewide by the Marcellus Legacy Fund, and local counties see a share of that. The state receives money for such things as drilling on state land and other taxes or fees. Drilling creates thousands of jobs and brings in taxes from landowners who are paid royalties. Senator Yaw said, “The natural gas industry has been a great partner creating jobs and opportunities, and is a reminder of the importance of this industry in Pennsylvania.” In the 15 years between 2000 and 2015, the number of fracked wells in the U.S. went from 23,000 to 300,000 per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and now the estimate is over one million wells producing both oil and natural gas, yet none are in one of the largest users of natural gas, New York State. Actually, these fracked wells represent 67% of natural gas production and 51% of crude oil production in the U.S. Even the state that New York copies on most policies, California, has at least 10 counties using hydraulic fracturing. The industry is still growing by 5 to 10% a year. The technological changes in the last ten years have improved efficiency and made it less costly and with much less traffic to and from wells now needed. Governor Kathy Hochul needs to get busy and get the moratorium lifted, allowing hydraulic fracturing in the Southern Tier counties most affected by that ban. The environmental lobby that practically runs the state will spend billions of dollars to stop that, and probably the only way to get the ban lifted is to elect a Republican governor. Being that the Southern Tier is not a high priority in Albany, and with the huge majority of elected state officials from the cities, we will continue to stumble along. The held-up pipelines to transport this gas throughout the state and to the New England states should also become a priority. If people want to use solar panels and windmills, they can go ahead with all they want. They will not replace fossil fuels. By lifting the ban on fracking and pipelines, the cost of natural gas and electricity could be lowered for all New York state and New England users, and many high-paying jobs would be created. New York state must remove the stupid ban on natural gas in new buildings in 2026 and also the crazy EV mandates, especially on new school buses in 2026 and beyond. The demand for electricity is predicted to double with all the artificial intelligence (AI) that is now predicted in the future. More natural gas and nuclear power plants are going to have to be built in New York state. Look at what is happening in Pennsylvania, not California. Remember, even Kamala Harris came around to say she wouldn’t ban fracking. The status quo won’t do. Let’s let some common sense prevail. Let’s Make New York Great Again (MNYGA)! God Bless you, your family and the USA.*

Will NY Ever See Fracking?

We’re often asked by friends and family (and people we run into at O&G events) if New York will ever see fracking. Our answer is always the same. It’s not likely anytime soon. Maybe someday. The first obstacle is that Andrew Cuomo signed a budget bill in early 2020, while everyone was consumed with the COVID pandemic, that permanently bans traditional high-volume water-based fracking (see Cuomo PERMANENTLY Bans NY Fracking in Now-Adopted Budget). His clone and successor, Kathy Hochul, signed a bill into law that bans using carbon dioxide to frack wells in the state (see New York Has Fallen: Gov. Hochul Signs CO2 Frack Ban Into Law). So, we have to somehow reverse two laws (or even just one of them), when the NY Assembly, NY Senate, and Governor’s mansion are all in the hands of wackadoodle, far-left Democrats. Ain’t gonna happen.

But let’s wave the magic wand and say the law gets reversed. Maybe Donald Trump gets a federal bill passed that somehow makes it illegal to make fracking illegal in the individual states. Who knows? But let’s assume fracking is legal in NY. It still won’t happen. Why?

Because there’s plenty of still-frackable locations in Pennsylvania, and Ohio, and West Virginia. All of those states have a lower tax burden, less regulation, fewer crazies that will protest it, and all of the infrastructure in already in place to handle it. Nobody will be interested in fracking in NY should it become legal, because it will cost more in the Empire State than in other states.

That’s not to say we shouldn’t try! We can think of one circumstance where it mighttake off in NY. If the best “tier one” locations in other states are pretty much gone, and knowing that any new well you sink along the NY side of the border will likely be a stupendously productive well, drillers (some of them) might be willing to take a chance. But it’s a long shot.

The problem has never been lack of supply. It’s been lack of pipelines to move that supply. And only permitting reform will change that. We dearly and earnestly hope the law changes and fracking comes to our home state. We’re just being real in stating it’s not likely.

*Sayre (PA) Morning Times/Ray Rinebold (Sep 25, 2025) – The Twin Tiers & Beyond: Lift Southern Tier fracking ban

BOTTOMLINE: “The problem has never been lack of supply. It’s been lack of pipelines to move that supply. And only permitting reform will change that. We dearly and earnestly hope the law changes and fracking comes to our home state. We’re just being real in stating it’s not likely.”