API launches national campaign highlighting U.S. oil and gas workforce as “Landman” returns

November 17, 2025

Mike Sommers, API President and CEO

The American Petroleum Institute has launched a new national campaign spotlighting the expertise and professionalism of the U.S. oil and gas workforce, aligning the effort with renewed public interest driven by the return of the Paramount+ hit series Landman. API says the campaign reflects a broader cultural shift toward “energy realism” — the recognition that reliable, affordable oil and natural gas remain essential to the nation’s economy and energy security.

“Landman reflects a broader shift toward energy realism: a clear recognition that America’s future depends on affordable, reliable energy,” said API President and CEO Mike Sommers. He noted that the campaign showcases real landmen and field professionals whose work underpins the nation’s energy supply. “We’re proud to share the real stories of hard work, ingenuity, and world-class safety standards that define our industry.”

The campaign launches amid new public opinion research showing bipartisan support for expanded U.S. oil and gas production and mounting opposition to bans or mandates that could affect reliability and affordability. API says the initiative underscores the vital role played by landmen and other energy workers in securing leases, advancing responsible development, and ensuring safe, compliant operations across the upstream sector.

API emphasized that behind every barrel of oil and cubic foot of natural gas are skilled professionals guided by rigorous API standards designed to protect workers, communities, and the environment. The effort aims to reinforce industry credibility, highlight ongoing innovation, and elevate workforce narratives as the U.S. navigates long-term energy demand growth.