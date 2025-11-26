Army Corps revives drilling alternative to Enbridge Line 5 tunnel

Published: Nov. 24, 2025, 5:54 p.m.

An aerial photo of McGulpin Point with the Mackinac Bridge in the background on May 15, 2022. The Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline enters Michigan's Lower Peninsula nearby after crossing underneath the Straits of Mackinac. (Garret Ellison | MLive)











ST. IGNACE, MI — Federal regulators are putting a construction method they once considered infeasible back on the table as an option to replace the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a supplemental draft environmental impact statement identifying horizontal directional drilling, or HDD, as a feasible technique that could replace deep tunneling for a new pipeline near the Mackinac Bridge.

The technique, which has been used underneath shorter water bodies elsewhere in the Great Lakes region, would run a new 30-inch pipeline through a narrow borehole nearly four miles under the lakebed — eliminating the need for a concrete utility tunnel.

The draft was quietly public noticed on Nov. 12 with a short public comment window that ends Dec. 5. A public hearing is scheduled Dec. 3.

The agency also pushed its decision on whether the project will receive a federal permit into 2026. That decision had been expected this fall.

The Army Corps did not immediately respond to questions this week.

The move adds a new wrinkle to a controversial project which is already slowed by lawsuits, shifting timetables and intense public scrutiny.

The Enbridge tunnel proposal approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission in 2023 calls for excavating a 21-foot diameter, 3.6-mile concrete utility tunnel through bedrock that would house a rebuilt section of Line 5, replacing the existing dual pipelines that sit exposed on the lakebed just west of the Mackinac Bridge.

In its documentation, the Army Corps says it’s revisiting the horizontal drilling option after Enbridge provided updated industry information showing the method could meet its feasibility criteria.

The Army Corps initially ruled that horizontal drilling was not feasible in its May 2025 draft environmental statement; citing length, bedrock difficulty and engineering constraints. Enbridge also dismissed the option as non-viable in a 2018 report to the state of Michigan.

Enbridge says it still plans to build a tunnel.

“Our application to the Army Corps is for a tunnel, and we have a tunnel agreement with the state,” said Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy. “Our plans have not changed.”

The Army Corps draft does not describe horizontal drilling as a preferred or recommended option, just technically viable. The draft document says the method could eliminate deep tunneling but would cause disruptive surface impacts to shoreline communities around the straits.

A new, narrower borehole would house a new 30-inch pipeline that would have to be welded together in long sections which would be pulled underground. Doing so would require wide linear corridors where workers would weld together pipe sections, plus new access roads, staging areas and vegetation clearing on each side. Modeling projects that homes and the nearby Headlands International Dark Sky Park could experience nighttime drilling noise.

A water-quality analysis suggested the drilling could disturb a small area of lakebed and release up to 20,000 gallons of drilling fluid inside containment systems. Such releases are not expected to cause long-term harm but the Army Corps they would temporarily cloud the water and require monitoring.

Opponents say the drilling option is riskier, rushed and less protective of the lakes, pointing to past Enbridge drilling fluid spills during similar work for Line 3 in Minnesota.

Sean McBrearty of the Oil & Water Don’t Mix coalition called it a “last-minute bait and switch” and a “sham proposal.”

“Enbridge and the Army Corps are realizing that the original tunnel proposal is a risky endeavor that would threaten taxpayers and the environment,” McBrearty said.

“Now, after moving the goalposts and speeding up the process for reviewing the tunnel proposal after intervention from the Trump administration, they’re now proposing a brand new plan. Why would we trust this new proposal any more than the original one?”

McBrearty called the short comment window “woefully insufficient” for analyzing a new technique in the straits.

A four-mile horizontal drill under the straits would be large in scale, but the method is not new to the Great Lakes region. Enbridge used it to replace segments of Line 5 and Line 6B under the St. Clair River. Contractors have drilled more than 3,000 feet into Lake Ontario for utility lines, installed wastewater outfalls beneath Lake Erie and bored multiple municipal pipelines under rivers in Wisconsin.

The drilling reconsideration comes as legal challenges to Enbridge permits intensify in state court. In September, the Michigan Supreme Court agreed to review whether the MPSC properly evaluated environmental and public-trust impacts when it approved Enbridge’s tunnel permit in 2023.

That lawsuit is unfolding alongside ongoing litigation between Attorney General Dana Nessel and Enbridge over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2020 Line 5 shutdown order, which remains tied up in federal–state jurisdictional questions that the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review.

Michigan approved the tunnel in 2018 under former Gov. Rick Snyder, creating a state authority to own the structure and lease it to Enbridge. The project was originally budgeted at $500 million in 2018 but would likely run into the billions now.

The Army Corps sped up its environmental review this year, which began in 2020, under an executive order by President Donald Trump declaring a national energy “emergency.”

Business groups and labor unions argue the tunnel is needed to stabilize regional fuel supplies and contain spill risks from the exposed 71-year-old pipeline, which has been struck by passing ship anchors in recent years. Tribals and environmental groups say that neither the tunnel nor the new drilling option resolve the core problem of continuing to operate a fossil fuel pipeline through one of the most hydrologically sensitive and legally protected corridors in the Great Lakes.

