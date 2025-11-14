At COP30, UN Declares War On Free Speech To Silence Climate Dissent

Belém, Brazil: Wednesday afternoon at the COP30 Climate Summit, the United Nations declared war on free speech and scientific inquiry. [emphasis, links added]

Through its Orwellian-sounding Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change, the UN pushed back hard against “climate disinformation,” which was the very purpose for establishing this UN Global Initiative in June 2025.

Specifically, the initiative issued a “landmark declaration” that:

“calls on governments, the private sector, civil society, academia and funders to take concrete action to counter the growing impact of disinformation, misinformation, denialism and deliberate attacks on environmental journalists, defenders, scientists and researchers that undermine climate action and threaten societal stability.”

That’s a mouthful.

Our climate masters are getting antsy and cannot brook dissent. “Question authority” is so … yesterday.

CFACT [attendees] have never seen such a hysterical, ostentatious displayin three decades of attending climate summits, as these masters of the planet push back against dissent.

The existential climate narrative has always been accompanied by tropes such as the “science is settled” and “we’re past the time to ‘debate’ climate change.”

This climate summit in Brazil is raising its attempt to quash free speech and scientific challenges to its climate dogma to a much higher level.

Accompanying Wednesday’s “declaration,” less than halfway through the conference, ten nations endorsed this attack on speech and science that refuses to accept the climate summit’s recurring, shopworn narrative. They are Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and Uruguay.

Shame on Canada and the European nations that purport to stand for democracy and freedom — until it challenges their political climate agenda — even as they welch on their financial commitments to “fight” climate change. That is, talk is cheap.

These same nations, and many others expected to sign on, will never put their money in support of climate change mitigation projects to back up their “declaration” against dissent.

As for the others thus far, e.g., Brazil, Chile, and Uruguay, glomming on to squashing opposition to their climate agenda is another crass way of shaking down wealthier nations to pony up and redistribute their national treasuries to finance climate projects in the developing world.

In genuine Orwellian fashion, this UN “Information Integrity” outfit — even as it attempts to silence those of us who refuse to play along with their climate dogma — invokes “international human rights law, including freedom of expression standards.”

In other words, they define “freedom of expression” as following the party line on climate — straight from the totalitarian playbook. History is replete with such examples of tyrannical doublespeak.

Wednesday’s declaration also contains this gem: calling on governments to “foster cooperation and capacity-building to address threats to information integrity” — meaning, nations must stifle any challenge to the climate narrative and societal agenda.

The COP30 Summit’s urgency in announcing this attack on freedom, this threat to dissenters, includes this revealing nugget: “resources [are] falling short of needs globally.”

The reference in the declaration wants nations to fund “research climate information integrity,” but I suspect the angst is way bigger; to wit, the wealthiest nation and the wealthiest private foundations are pulling back on funding the prevailing climate agenda.

From his inaugural speech in January, President Trump made clear he’s defunding the “Green New Scam,” and Congress followed suit in reducing subsidies and prior financial commitments to solar, wind, and other climate schemes when it passed its Budget Reconciliation law in July.

Former Microsoft head, Bill Gates, last month renounced the “existential” climate narrative and is redirecting his vast foundation’s resources to other, more tangible and beneficial priorities in the developing world, such as fighting disease and poverty.

Rest assured, CFACT and its many organization allies will continue to advance scientific facts about climate and counter the continuous hot-air hysterics from the UN bureaucracies and lemming nations.

Their “landmark declaration” is pure posturing and will continue to be exposed.

