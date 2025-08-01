Australia faces mega droughts that will make fresh produce an ‘annual treat’, warns UN climate chief

By Mike Knowles29 July 2025









Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, warns Australia could face A$6.8tn GDP loss by 2050 if emissions aren’t reduced

Australia faces devastating ‘mega droughts’ that will ruin crops and make fresh fruit and vegetables an ‘annual treat’, according to one of the United Nations’ leading voices on climate change.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, was speaking at an event organised by Smart Energy Council.

Amid heated political debate over the future direction of Australia’s approach to net zero, Stiell called on the government to press ahead with plans to reduce emissions – despite a backlash from political opponents.

“Mega droughts (will make) fresh fruit and veg a once-a-year treat. In total, the country could face a A$6.8tn GDP loss by 2050,” Stiell warned. “Australia has a strong economy and among the highest living standards in the world. If you want to keep them, doubling down on clean energy is an economic no-brainer.”

He added: “Bog standard is beneath you. The question is: How far are you willing to go? The answer is due in September when Australia’s next national climate plan is due.”