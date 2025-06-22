“Bad Habits”, By IRINA SLAV

The European Union is looking for more joint borrowing in a bid to boost the euro’s presence on the international scene. According to the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, “Despite a strong aggregate fiscal position, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 89 per cent compared with 124 per cent in the US — the supply of high-quality safe assets is lagging behind.”

I came across this report in my daily FT newsletter and was reading it casually until I reached this quote. I scrolled down to learn that France has been pushing for more borrowing for years but Germany and the Netherlands, which would have to repay more of that debt, were opposing that.

I also learned without much surprise that “The EU is already struggling to repay the almost €800bn of common debt it issued during the Covid-19 pandemic to fund economic stimulus” and that, per one senior EU diplomat, “if the situation deteriorates “pressure will grow especially as some member states’ economy is in — well — not so good condition”.” And yet “European finance ministers on Thursday recommended that Bulgaria become the 21st member of the Eurogroup, paving the way for the Eastern European nation to adopt the euro currency.”

Don’t worry, this is not yet another post about Bulgaria’s currency fate. No, this is a post about bad habits and, more specifically, the extremely bad habit of living on debt.

For Christine Lagarde, a debt-to-GDP ratio just 11% shy of 100% counts as “a strong aggregate fiscal position”. To me, a financial layperson, this sounds about as sane as asking 650,000 euro for this house, which is indeed what the seller is asking. The craziest part? They’ll probably find someone to pay that — because the banks are eager to give out loans.

The idea of car leases and mortgages is a relatively new one in my part of the world but it has found fertile ground here. I mean, delayed gratification is so overrated, especially when it is far from certain, so of course it makes sense to buy something — a house, a car, an iron — now, and pay for it over time. So what if it costs a little bit (a lot) more in the end?

This is how we got into a real estate bubble that’s about to burst next year. Borrowing was made so easy, everyone rushed to get a mortgage and buy property they would not have been able to afford otherwise. There is, obviously, nothing wrong with buying a house with a mortgage. It becomes wrong, as in, a bit dangerous financially, when you assume you can buy everything this way. And there are a lot of things you’d like to buy.

True story from an acquaintance of mine: “I just paid off my last loan so I’ll borrow again for a solar system for the new house.” Debt has become the standard way of life for many.

Why this is problematic is, to me, quite simple to see. There is no such thing as job security. Anyone and everyone may fall on hard times. And banks always reserve the right to “adjust” their rates. And yet debt-based, debt-fuelled, one may say, living standards have become so normal, any deviation from that norm becomes, well, a deviation. Unacceptable. Unnatural. Unfathomable.

True story from a Bulgarian friend in Chicago: “When we were buying our house, I insisted on putting a bigger down payment to reduce the amount due. The realtor almost burst into tears trying to convince me it was so much smarter to borrow more, refinance, and all that crap. I refused.” That realtor definitely got traumatised by the idea that someone wants to own more of his house fully sooner rather than later.

The idea that more borrowing by the EU would raise the euro’s global profile, as in, make it more widely used, stems from that same assumption — that debt, also known as living beyond your means, is the norm. They’re talking about more liquidity that will “tempt investors” (to do what, exactly? Buy euro-denominated debt while the eurozone sinks deeper into recession?) They’re talking about “euro denominated safe assets", which presumably also means euro-denominated debt.

In the end, it’s about living really very far beyond your means, wanting to extend that distance from your means even further because net zero and blah, and looking for ways to get out of repaying your debt. “France and other heavily indebted countries, including Italy and Spain, have long pushed for more common borrowing in order to be able to spend more on priorities such as defence without adding to their national burden.” Now, how adorable is that?

It’s the same as getting into debt up to your neck to buy a huge house you can’t really afford on your salary, add a couple of high-end cars, put the biggest solar installation on the roof of that house, and enroll your kids in the most expensive private school because you don’t believe public schools are good enough for your offspring. And then getting laid off because you weren’t doing your job well enough, what with the distraction of all these purchases that you sincerely believe you actually need.

This is the problem with bad spending habits. Wants turn into needs before you can say “addiction”. We need to net-zero our economies, the addicts say. No, we don’t. You want it because you’re ignorant and brainwashed. We need to rearm, they say. Well, yes, but not for the reasons you’re giving us.

You want to rearm because — here comes the twist — you need to go to war to divert attention from all the disastrous political decisions you’ve been making for years, whose inevitable effects are now bubbling up to the surface and starting to pop really loudly. And stink.

And to do that, you want to sink even deeper into the pile of crap of your own creation that you are trying to get out of, by borrowing even more instead of removing said disastrous policies to whatever extent possible, so they don’t force you to borrow ever more. But I guess that’s a really outrageous idea, akin to suggesting that maybe one waits a while and saves some money for a house instead of taking out a mortgage while on a final notice at work.

BOTTOMLINE: “And to do that, you want to sink even deeper into the pile of crap of your own creation that you are trying to get out of, by borrowing even more instead of removing said disastrous policies to whatever extent possible, so they don’t force you to borrow ever more. But I guess that’s a really outrageous idea, akin to suggesting that maybe one waits a while and saves some money for a house instead of taking out a mortgage while on a final notice at work.”