Ban human rights

IRINA SLAV

“All States should immediately start inclusive processes to co-develop defossilization plans and measures, with the informed and meaningful participation of workers and unions, representatives of human rights holders most affected by climate change, Indigenous Peoples, people of African descent, peasants, women, children and youth and representatives of States that depend on fossil fuel exported by the country concerned.”

The above gem of a quote, which I believe my American friends would call a doozy, came to me courtesy of a reader who graciously shared a Substack by the Climate Sceptic calling out the author of the above and like-minded individuals on their efforts to censor everything and everyone who dares challenge The Established Narrative.

I’m not about to compete with the Climate Sceptic, of course, but I do have things to say about the report, from which the above quote comes. It is titled The imperative of defossilizing our economies; Report of the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change, Elisa Morgera

Now, before we plunge right into this sewage, a quote from the Wikipedia page on Elisa Morgera because it’s quite relevant. “Morgera was born in Trieste and she graduated from her local university in law. She was unsure of her future career until she discovered environmental law while studying in Belgium as part of her first degree. This was a revelation as she thought she had chosen to ignore the environment to study law. She decided to move to environmental law and she obtained her master's degree in that subject at University College London before working for the United Nations.” Discovery. Revelations. They somehow missed epiphany.

Anyway. The paper authored by Ms Morgera with the revelation proposes banning any and all hydrocarbon production and trade, notably including “Fracking, oil sands and gas flaring”, as if there could be gas flaring without oil and gas production but I guess she just wanted to make sure she’s covered everything.

In her report, Morgera also recommends that “Phaseout action should be undertaken immediately at all levels, including supporting bottom-up and subnational initiatives premised on cooperation between producer regions and urban consumer centres, with a view to exploring transformative approaches, reclaiming space for self-determination, and mutual learning across levels and knowledge systems.” Right. Okay. Here we go.

First of all, I readily admit I have no idea what the hell “reclaiming space for self-determination” or “mutual learning across levels and knowledge systems” mean. I do know, however, that self-determination is “the legal right of people to decide their own destiny in the international order” and that a lot of people, as in, a lot of people, would rather reap the benefits of having oil, gas, and coal than “defossilise” their economies, be they women, peasants or as literally indigenous as most of the planet’s population is.

Second of all, “mutual learning” sounds like “reciprocal orgasm”. It’s not exactly nonsensical but it doesn’t sound right because of a little thing called collocation and may I take this moment to share my frustration with people who have caused massive-scale atrocities to language because of their ignorance of the concept of collocation. Here’s a dictionary, for goodness’ sake.

With this out of the way, let’s talk about bans and censorship, with a focus on the former. Ms. Morgera claims that hydrocarbons harm human rights because they cause climate change, so to prevent “mass human rights violations arising from climate change”, we must ban hydrocarbons. Were I inclined or capable of writing high-level non-fiction, I’d probably produce a paper called “Weaponising the concept of human rights” but since I’m not, the best I can do is a rant.

Let’s turn to the UN for a quick definition of human rights, namely, “Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person,” according to Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Two articles later we also have this: “No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” So far so good, although a decent lawyer might be able to make a case of the fact that net zero campaigning across media channels constitutes a form of mental torture on a scale never seen before.

Article 19 of the UDHR, furthermore, states that “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”

And yet Ms. Morgera and her friends want to restrict this freedom of opinion and expression in order to, er, uphold human rights in a section of the report titled “Defossilize knowledge”. With this, they have inspired me to suggest some other restrictions that are exactly as logical, rational, and in perfect synchrony with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

I hereby would like to call on States to act without haste to ban:

People who dislike mayonnaise. They are untrustworthy and weird, and infringe on my right to the liberty of enjoying mayonnaise.

Trophy hunters. Self-explanatory.

People with 20/20 eyesight. They make me feel lesser than them, thus infringing on my “cultural rights” and “the free development of my personality”.

Pedophiles. See trophy hunters.

Natural gingers. No particular reason besides envy.

Drunk drivers. Straight to jail.

People who use the word “forecasted”.

Big Tech executives.

People who use the word “defossilise”.

Ms Elisa Morgera.

The idea of upholding human rights by first tweaking the definition to suit your specific political purposes and then actually proposing to restrict human rights is one of the finer achievements of the dubious art of net zero propaganda. And it is part of a trend. That’s the trend of subverting truth and reality so blatantly that some people believe it simply because it is inconceivable that such a degree of blatant subversion could exist.

Suggesting that the protection of human rights requires the banning of hydrocarbon use is the same as saying, in all seriousness, that solar is key to a stable grid because — and I need a moment here to compose myself — baseload generation is not flexible and cannot respond to changes in electricity demand the way solar can. Yes, that man said this with a straight and very serious face.

Suggesting that the protection of human rights requires the banning of hydrocarbon use is the same as saying that “A digital euro would preserve consumers’ freedom to choose how to pay. It would safeguard monetary sovereignty, enhance resilience, and ensure we have a digital means of payment that is easily accessible and universally accepted across the euro area.”

Yes, the ECB said just that and I’m sure they said it with a straight face in the firm belief that a large number of people would instantly forget about the existence of their credit and debit cards, and their online banking services simply because the ECB says the digital euro is all this plus a safeguard to the non-existent monetary sovereignty of eurozone states.

The totalitarian drive masquerading as a noble quest to save the planet has now moved firmly into overdrive. It’s the no-holds-barred stage of the propaganda as evidenced from the above examples. The danger lies in the fact that normal brains tend to assume that if a statement is made with an authoritative, serious tone, then it is a true statement — regardless of its actual content and with a few kernels of truth as I threw in my list of things to ban to make it more real. It is this flaw that allows the Morgeras of the world to talk utter nonsense garnished with literal lies and have it believed. The hope lies in these people’s tendency to overdo things, and overdo them badly.