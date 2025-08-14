The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Michael van der Riet
5h

Well thank you Sanjay Sisodiya. You have provided striking personal evidence of the effects of climate on the brain.

BTW Malaria is a herd disease. If nobody in your herd has malaria, you can get chowed a thousand times a night no problem, because the mozzie carries no malaria parasites imbibed from infected people.

JamesDuff
3h

BBC same as pushing Neil Ferguson Covid model.

The disease stated most likely caused by mRNA shots not heat.

They thought blaming global warming climate crisis might cover the host of many diseases created by their forced vaccinations.

