“The ice has broken, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, the ice has broken!” conman extraordinaire Ostap Bender exclaims in “The 12 Chairs” upon a potential breakthrough in his plot to snatch a treasure hidden in the title furniture. Meanwhile in real life, the ice seems to be breaking on the climate alarmism story, courtesy of none other than Bill Gates. Amazingly, Bill Gates is not afraid to admit he was wrong.

Okay, I was joking. He hasn’t admitted anything of the sort. But he has spoken against the very same alarmism he has been funding and fuelling verbally for years and years and years, pretending he didn’t and certain everyone will instantly forget about said funding and fuelling. The the fact that Gates is calling for calm and focusing on more immediate problems is telling (although his motives may not be the purest ever.). Too bad most of his comrades in transition would rather be pronounced dead on the loo than admit they were wrong about the whole thing. Comically, some would refuse to admit they were wrong while admitting they were wrong.

Bloomberg, ladies and gentlemen of the jury: Europe’s Solar Boom Is Pushing Power Grids to The Limit. “The question now for Europe is whether it can revamp its grid fast enough to prevent another dramatic blackout. A chaotic shift would play into the hands of political factions across the world who claim that net zero will cripple businesses and make energy more expensive.”

The “claims” are clearly accurate, as detailed by Bloomberg itself, as it wrote that “surges in voltage are happening more often in Europe with the rapid addition of renewable power generation. In 2024 there were a record 8,645 instances when voltage rose above allowed European limits. That’s more than a 2,000% increase from 2015, when there were 34 alerts, according to data published by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity, known as Entso-e. That’s like getting an alert almost every hour, up from fewer than three times a month a decade ago.”

So, how do we solve the problem? Obviously not by suspending new solar additions because that would be insane and irrational. No, we do it by changing the grid, which shows just how destructive this aversion to being proven wrong could be and how destructive it will be. Pronounced dead on the loo it is.

Here’s another recent story, from the Telegraph: “The Government has slashed forecasts for the amount of electricity it expects wind farms to generate in a blow to Ed Miliband’s net zero plans.

In documents published before an auction of green energy subsidies this week, officials said they were revising down the predicted efficiency of wind turbines by more than a quarter as a result of “updated modelling”.”

What this means, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, is that the UK government would need to pay more to wind turbine operators to get the same amount of electricity from them (plus those curtailment costs, let’s not forget them.) It would also, presumably, need to build more new turbines than previously planned to compensate for the lower efficiency and, ideally, not forget to account for the wind theft effect of too many turbines in one place. And this is exactly what I expect the Mili Band will do because being crazy is immeasurably better than admitting you were wrong.

It sounds strange, to put it mildly. Why would anyone who is not clinically insane rather keep doing the wrong thing than admit it’s the wrong thing to do and move on to something less wrong or, ideally, right? As luck would have it, I came across one quite plausible explanation the other day, courtesy of Ted Nordhaus, co-author to Michael Schellenberger on a book detailing a climate catastrophe scenario that the authors believed at the time but have since revised their opinions. And look, they’re both still alive!

Writes Nordhaus, “highly educated people with high levels of science literacy are no less likely to get basic scientific issues wrong than anyone else when the facts conflict with their social identities and ideological commitments.” That’s not the worst part, however. The worst part is that the more intelligent someone (as measured by standard intelligence tests), the more likely they are to cling to their political biases.

The findings come from a pretty solid number of studies that all concluded there is a “robust” correlation between intelligence and political bias, or, as I call it, better dead than proven wrong. The reason, detailed in a really good, easy to understand way in the article linked at the start of this paragraph, is quite simple.

Per the author, (bolding mine) “human intelligence evolved less as a tool for pursuing objective truth than as a tool for pursuing personal well-being, tribal belonging, social status, and sex, and this often required the adoption of what I call “Fashionably Irrational Beliefs” (FIBs), which the brain has come to excel at.

Since we’re a social species, it is intelligent for us to convince ourselves of irrational beliefs if holding those beliefs increases our status and well-being. Dan Kahan calls this behavior “identity-protective cognition” (IPC).”

Again from the author because he’s really good at explaining things simply, “What this means is that, while unintelligent people are more easily misled by other people, intelligent people are more easily misled by themselves. They’re better at convincing themselves of things they want to believe rather than things that are actually true.”

This, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, is what has made the energy transition crowd so destructive. They are idiots, but they are intelligent idiots who excel at convincing themselves they are right and they are the good ones — so why change anything, even if objective reality interferes with these extremely gratifying beliefs? Which is where Bill Gates’ call for rationality comes in. Also, the EU’s decision to review the ICE car ban. Also, Red Electrica’s decision to power up the gas plants. Also, the European Court of Human Rights’ decision that Norway did not violate its citizens’ right to private and family life by extracting oil and gas from the North Sea.

These, and many other recent signals of the breakdown of the climate alarm story framework suggest that self-preservation is kicking in, replacing the identity-protection cognition mechanism. We may be about tribes and belonging, and being in the in crowd, but when push comes to shove, or, as we say down here rather more accurately, when the knife hits the bone, we are all about survival. Except those with damaged survival instincts, that is. The damage was probably the result of a hypertrophied urge to belong with the in crowd. The outcome: death on the loo and a following flush down the drain of history.