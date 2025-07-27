The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is warning about a serious issue that faithful readers of Climate Change Weekly have long been aware of: power outages across the nation are on the rise and are expected to get worse. This dark outcome is a result of the “all of the above (except for coal)” energy strategy in which politicians on both sides of the aisle force the integration of ever-more wind and solar power onto the grid, displacing both coal and, in some instances, nuclear power.

The DOE’s July 2025 annual resource adequacy report is in stark contrast with the previous report, issued by the DOE under former President Joe Biden. Under Biden, the report downplayed its core mission: understanding and encouraging electric power adequacy and the challenges the nation faces to maintain reliable, widely available, on-demand electricity. Instead, as Just the News reports, under Biden the annual report mentioned “climate change” 17 times, compared to zero mentions in this year’s report. Although both years’ reports discussed challenges, under Biden the main challenge the DOE foresaw was transitioning from fossil fuels to “renewable” power sources that don’t emit carbon dioxide during operations. Under Trump, the current report focuses laser-like on the goal of ensuring reliable power, CO2 emissions or no.

Upon the 2025 report’s release, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement the report shows the U.S. electricity grid is on an “unstable and dangerous path” and “[t]his report affirms what we already know: The United States cannot afford to continue down the unstable and dangerous path of energy subtraction previous leaders pursued, forcing the closure of baseload power sources like coal and natural gas.”

The central message of the report is that the foolhardy displacement of reliable baseload power sources with intermittent weather-dependent sources in the quixotic and exceedingly hubristic quest to control future weather is undermining the power grid that was once the envy of the world, resulting in ever-more local and regional blackouts. If current trends of displacement by wind, solar, and battery backup of coal, nuclear, and to a lesser extent natural gas and hydropower continue, power failures could increase 100-fold by 2030, the DOE warns.

Of course, this is not the first time organizations intimately familiar with supply and demand conditions and the physics of electric power have warned that wind and solar are compromising the grid. In both 2022 and 2023, representatives of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) testified before Congress that the transition to supposedly cleaner energy is happening too fast, with the potential for disastrous consequences.

“I think the United States is heading for a very catastrophic situation in terms of reliability,” Commissioner Mark Christie told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at a FERC oversight hearing in 2023. “The core of the problem is actually very simple. We are retiring dispatchable generating resources at a pace and in an amount that is far too fast and far too great and is threatening our ability to keep the lights on.”

In addition, the two largest Regional Transmission Organizations in the United States, the Mid-Continent Independent Systems Operators and PJM Interconnection, have each warned in testimonies and publications that the rapid replacement of baseload power generation, primarily fossil fuels and nuclear, with renewables, was causing an increase in blackouts and brownouts, a situation that has threatened to bring down entire regional grids as more demand is placed on an increasingly tenuous and undependable supply.

The country as a whole faces the grim prospect of the types of outages that strike California every summer, that left many Texans without power and dying during the winter in 2021, and that left Spain, Portugal, and parts of France without power earlier this summer—systemwide failure—and for the same stupid, avoidable reason: political interference in energy markets, favoring and/or even mandating wind and solar power in a purported effort to fight climate change. When political wishful thinking and virtue signaling replace engineering in the design of power systems, failure is the predictable and all too often deadly result.

Sources: Just the News; U.S. Department of Energy; FERC

