“Bittersweet” – Trump Replacing GOP FERC Chair Mark Christie

INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | PIPELINES | REGULATION

June 3, 2025

Laura Swett | Vinson & Elkins

We have some really mixed emotions about this news. RTO Insider is reporting that Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Mark Christie is being replaced at FERC, both as chairman and as a commissioner. Christie himself confirmed this in a post on X, revealing that President Trump will nominate Laura Swett of Vison & Elkins to replace Christie. This is absolutely nothing against Swett, but we are sorry (and disturbed) to see Christie leaving later this month.

Christie, originally from West Virginia, began his term as a FERC Commissioner on January 4, 2021, after having been nominated by President Trump in July 2020 during his first term) and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on November 30, 2020.

Immediately before joining FERC, Christie was the Chairman of the Virginia State Corporation Commission (Virginia SCC), on which he served for nearly 17 years. He was elected to the Virginia SCC, which regulates utilities, insurance and banking, three times by the Virginia legislature on bipartisan votes.

Christie was promoted to become the Chairman of FERC by Trump after the inauguration this past January (see Pres. Trump Promotes Republican Mark Christie to FERC Chairman). He replaced the Democrat chairman, Willie Phillips, whom we liked. By all accounts, Christie was doing a great job. Why wouldn’t Trump renominate him for another term? Unknown.

We lost Phillips in April (see FERC Commissioner Phillips Resigns/Gone Leaving 2-2 Split). The administration asked Phillips to leave prior to his term ending later this month. He hasn’t yet been replaced. And now, we’re losing Christie, too. Losing Phillips and now Christie is a rare moment of disagreement we have with decisions made by the administration.

Former FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee calls the news of Christie’s replacement “bittersweet.” We agree. We’re sure the incoming Laura Swett will be a great addition. It’s just too bad it comes at the expense of Christie being forced out.

FERC Chair Mark Christie’s tenure running the commission is coming to an end, as news broke late June 2 that President Donald Trump plans to nominate Laura Swett of Vison & Elkins to replace him. “I learned this evening from a media inquiry that President Trump has appointed Laura Swett to replace me when my term expires,” Christie posted on X. “I congratulate Laura and wish her the best. I will remain in office for a few weeks after June 30 to help get key orders out.” Law360 first reported the nomination, which had not been officially announced by the White House by press time. Swett has previous experience at FERC serving on the staff of Chair Kevin McIntyre and former Commissioner Bernard McNamee, both Trump nominees in his first term. She also worked at the Office of Enforcement, according to her LinkedIn page. Former FERC Chair Neil Chatterjee, who overlapped with both Swett and Christie on the commission, called the news bittersweet on X. “I adore Laura Swett and believe she will be an excellent FERC chair (if given the chance by OIRA and OMB),” Chatterjee said, referencing the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and Office of Management and Budget. “But Christie is a patriot; all he did was run the agency well. He’s a veteran who has dedicated his life to serving America. He deserved better.”*

FERC is a key government agency that affects new oil and gas pipeline projects. Whoever is Chairman (or Chairwoman) has a significant impact on pipeline approvals.

*RTO Insider/James Downing (Jun 2, 2025) – Trump Replacing FERC Chair Christie with Laura Swett

BOTTOMLINE: “FERC is a key government agency that affects new oil and gas pipeline projects. Whoever is Chairman (or Chairwoman) has a significant impact on pipeline approvals.”