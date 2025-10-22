The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jess Fleming's avatar
Jess Fleming
8h

A couple of other things to consider here. Firstly, large areas of land in Indonesia and South America burn as a result of deliberate land clearance. Secondly, as the proportion of land subject to man’s influence increases relative to ‘virgin’ land, so the incidences and causes of burning change. The effects of natural (usually lightening induced) burns are different to burns resulting from our bad behaviour such as we ve seen in Australia and the western United States - poor land use planning and arson. Grass versus scrub versus forest, it is a very complex subject.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture