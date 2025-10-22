Bjorn Lomborg writes in the Telegraph, in the world of climate politics, highly pessimistic scenarios can drive headlines and coverage, and so in turn have an impact on policy. Two recent unfortunate episodes show that the rush to shout “fire” means that some scenarios are gaining massive influence when they should instead be attracting sceptical reviews of the science used to construct them.

Take wildfires. Despite repeated claims of a “world on fire,” data set after data set shows that the world burns ever less in terms of burned area. Disrupting this unhelpful reality, a splashy paper in Nature last year finally found a worrying narrative: “extreme wildfire events” had more than doubled globally over the past two decades.

Using satellite data from 2003 to 2023, the authors clustered fire hotspots and tallied their “fire radiative power” – a proxy for intensity. Predictably, this ignited a media bonfire. Outlets from The New York Times to CBS News blared warnings of a planet ablaze, seeing fiercer fires as proof that we are hurtling toward a global inferno.

Hold the extinguishers. New research indicates that the study was wrong. The new analysis shows that extreme fire is down by 35% over the same period. The fires are burning less intensely, and we already knew that less area is getting burned as time goes by. But this contradicts the extreme climate script, so we heard crickets from major media outlets.

There’s more good news we are not hearing much about—2025 is shaping up as one of the least fiery years on record across most areas of the world. Total burned area in Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe is dramatically down compared to previous years—potentially the lowest in the 21st century if the trend holds.

We should celebrate this as evidence that adaptation and better land management are working. Instead, such news is buried because it doesn’t align with the orthodoxy of economy-crushing climate policies.

Our Take 1: The amount of climate change misinformation that the in-the-tank scientific journals have peddled over the last decade is scandalous. It’s been so egregious that it will take a generation for the scientific community to regain public trust. It’s their own fault.

Our Take 2: And just exactly what has the scientific community gained over the last decade from torpedoing it’s reputation in the name of climate change? The answer is nothing as far as we can tell, other than gaining a few more research dollars to publish even more self-destructive research destined to be ecposed as both wrong and biased.

Our Take 3: The climate change media mania that—quite frankly, out-of-their depth—scientists thought was their ticket to fame and fortune is unraveling at lightening speed. The sad part is the incredible level of unprofessionalism demonstrated by the scientific community is now in the record books for all to see. There will be no running from it.